Who owns Andreessen Horowitz? Everything to know as the company, along with Oracle and Silver Lake is set to hold 80% of TikTok US

On Tuesday, September 16, President Trump signed an executive order to extend the grace period TikTok has to finalize the sale of its US assets. In the wake of the new executive order, giants like Oracle, Silver Lake, and Andreessen Horowitz are expected to be the shareholders of 80% of the platform's US shares, with the remaining 20% resting with its parent company, ByteDance.

Andreesen Horowitz is a venture capital firm founded by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz in 2009 and is currently valued at $46 billion.

According to Forbes, the deal between TikTok's new and existing investors is going to close within the coming month. As part of the agreement, Oracle is expected to retain the platform's cloud deal, managing its data collection and software updates.

This is no surprise, considering the fact that Trump has previously expressed his desire for Oracle's chairman, Larry Ellison. Ellison acquired TikTok in the US.

Trump's latest executive order comes days before the President is scheduled to discuss the purchase plan about TikTok with China's President, Xi Jinping, over a phone call this Friday, September 19.

The media outlet also mentions that once an agreement between TikTok US's new investors is finalized, it will be sent to Congress for approval. It was, after all, the Congress that passed the law banning TikTok in the country last year, under the Biden administration.

Despite the older administration raising concerns about the safety of the country being compromised by TikTok, due to the threat of espionage and influence operations, the Trump administration has chosen not to enforce the app's shutdown in the country.

This is the third time the President has extended the platform's deadline for divestiture after taking Office in January 2025.

The bulk of TikTok's US transfer deal was already finalized by April 2025

Scott Bessent told CNBC that while Trump has been generous with extensions for TikTok, the Chinese platform ultimately relented to the threat of shutdown in the US. Bessent added:

"What turned the tide was a call that Ambassador (Jamieson) Greer and I had with President Trump the night after the first day of negotiations, and President Trump made it clear that he would be willing to let TikTok go dark."

Bessent also claimed that a majority of the transfer deal for the platform was already finalized back in April. He shared that it was Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs that delayed the transfer after it came into effect. The concern for security was another hurdle. Bessent said about it:

"We were not willing to give up national security in favor of the deal. So we were able to reach a series of agreements mostly for things we will not be doing in the future that will have no impact on national security."

In addition to TikTok's transfer, the trade deal between China and the US is also expected to close soon, as the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, told CNBC on Tuesday. Per Bessent, the reciprocal tariffs agreed upon by both countries will take effect from November 2025, with plenty of room left for further negotiations before that time.

