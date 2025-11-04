6 people dead from Nate’s Fine Foods recalled pasta meal in connection to Listeria outbreak

Six Dead and 25 Hospitalized in Listeria Outbreak Linked to Recalled Pasta Meals from Nate’s Fine Foods (Image via X / @BreakinNewz01)

Six people have lost their lives, and 25 were sent to hospitals after a listeria outbreak across multiple states linked to ready-made pasta dishes from Nate’s Fine Foods. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave this update last week.

The FDA is collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the onset of the outbreak, which they initially reported in June. This has resulted in numerous recalls of the various prepackaged pasta meals that are being sold in the nation.

In a recent update, the FDA announced,

"Since the last CDC case count update on September 25, 2025, there have been 7 new cases in 3 states, along with 2 more deaths," also noting that "one case involving pregnancy led to a fetal loss."

The infection count had reached 27 by Thursday. These cases span states including California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

“Nate’s Fine Foods is committed to the highest standards of food safety and the well-being of our consumers,” the California company said in a statement in September.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily recalling select products after being notified of a potential link to a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.”

FDA recalls multiple prepackaged pasta meals linked to Listeria outbreak

The FDA confirmed that Nate’s Fine Foods voluntarily recalled various precooked pasta meals distributed under multiple brand names in September. The recalled items include:

FreshRealm’s Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo (12.5 oz) — sold at Kroger and Walmart

FreshRealm’s Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine (12.3 oz and 32.8 oz) — sold at Kroger and Walmart

FreshRealm’s Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce (12 oz) — sold at Walmart

Albertsons Companies store-made deli pasta salads, sold under brands such as Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons

Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo (16 oz plastic tray packages)

Demer Food Group’s Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls (9.6 oz)

Kroger deli bowtie and penne pasta salads

Giant Eagle smoked mozzarella pasta salad

Sprouts Farmers Market smoked mozzarella pasta salad

Consumers are urged by the FDA to “double-check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled foods.”

Health officials warn about severe risks of Listeriosis from contaminated foods

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says listeriosis, an illness from eating food tainted with Listeria monocytogenes, creates serious health dangers. Older people, those with weak immune systems, pregnant women, and newborn babies face the highest risk.

The FSIS noted:

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.” The agency also warned that, in pregnant women, the infection “can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.”

The CDC states this infection is the third leading cause of death related to foodborne illnesses in the United States.

Health experts ask people to stay updated and avoid eating the products that may be affected.