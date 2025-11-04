Olivia Barash GoFundMe raises over $10,000 as Little House on the Prairie actress faces potential eviction from home amid health struggles

Olivia Barash, actress who appeared in Little House on the Prairie and Repo Man (Image via Instagram/@olivia.barash)

Actress Olivia Barash, who played Sylvia on Little House on the Prairie, is facing difficult times and the threat of eviction. Barash, who recently suffered a stroke, will lose her home in the coming weeks as she has not been able to support herself.

Supporters and well-wishers have come to the aid of Barash. A GoFundMe campaign, set up by one of the actress's friends, has raised over $10,000 in just two days. The fundraiser is nearing its target of $16,000.

In a note attached to the fundraiser, Barash’s friend provided an insight into the actress’s recent circumstances and wrote,

“Our dear friend Olivia Barash needs help. In 2 weeks, she and her dog will be evicted. Her SNAP benefits are not available. She recently had a stroke and has no family in her life, just her friends. I have known and loved Olivia for many years. She is spirited, creative and very talented.”

While outlining the intention of the fundraiser, Barash’s friend added,

“Our goal is to help get first and last month's rent for her to be able to quickly find a reasonable place to live so she can focus on her physical rehabilitation to get back on her feet. She will need some additional money to make ends meet beyond the meager pension she receives. If you are able to help, it would be so appreciated. With gratitude, Nanea aka friend of Olivia.”

Olivia Barash opened up about her struggles

Previously, Olivia Barash had hinted that she would need the help of her support system. In an Instagram post in September, Barash shared that she had had a stroke. In the text attached to her picture, the actress stated,

“When what I was told in the ER, were simply, muscle spasms. but were actually seizures. Which led to a stroke. or several strokes. Yeah. I'm gonna need your help, for sure.”

In another post, Brash referred to her struggles with paying for housing and the lack of support from SAG AFTRA. The actress, while referring to her and her pet dog’s situation, wrote,

“I don't know what more I can do to stop this forward progression of time which appears it will end with me and Pippin on the street, in the greatest loss I've experienced in this lifetime. I couldn't imagine that my SAG AFTRA, where I've been a member for the last 55 years or the music industry for 40 yrs, would drop the proverbial ball, at the time I most need them.”

Barash also made a desperate call for help amid her medical issues and stated,

“I must be doing something wrong because of my stroke. I'm not thinking totally straight. I'm not remembering everything I need help. This is a cry to you to everyone who knows me for help. Please help me. I do not know how to do this correctly and I'm going to possibly die on the streets. I don't want to. It's not supposed to be this way. I know it.”

Actor Olivia Barash is facing a tough time after her recent stroke. She needs help to avoid eviction & focus on her recovery. Every donation counts, & sharing this message can make a big difference. Let’s come together to support her journey to stability https://t.co/L2vlveDcK9 — Ben ⚾🎣🐕🐈🍺 (@WyattBEarp) November 4, 2025

However, Barash was elated by the support she received from friends and fans on her GoFundMe page. Barash, who has acting credits in Fame and Repo Man to her name, was gladdened to know that she was still on the minds of her fans.

In an update to the GoFundMe campaign, Barash’s friend shared the actress’s response to the amount of donations she received. She wrote,

“Thank you, everyone for all of your support! It has really lifted Olivia’s spirits to know that people care about her wellbeing.”

While also giving an update on Barash’s living circumstances, the note added that the donation had increased the actress’s “housing options.”