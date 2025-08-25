Who is Tommy Fleetwood’s wife and how many kids do they have? All about family

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 19: Tommy Fleetwood of England poses with the Race to Dubai trophy, partner Clare Craig and son Franklin during the final round of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 19, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood, 34, married the love of his life, his manager, Clare Fleetwood, in 2017. According to a People report, the golfer's brother, Joe, first introduced the duo. Joe knew Clare while working together at Hambric Sports Management.

The couple welcomed their son, Franklin Fleetwood, in September 2017. Additionally, Clare has two sons, Oscar and Murray, from her previous marriage, whom Tommy has embraced as part of the family.

Their love blossomed from a professional association to a romantic relationship. When Tommy first asked Clare out, she turned him down multiple times. However, she "eventually gave in" despite initial doubts about their age gap.

￼Tommy Fleetwood's wife, Clare Craig, is 23 years older than him. Clare, who is 57, initially rejected Fleetwood's advances due to the age gap, but they eventually married in 2017. pic.twitter.com/mKrfWLcoXW — Golfballing (@golfballingpod) August 10, 2025

As People confirmed, Clare confessed to feeling "a little bit paranoid" about industry reactions, but the difference never affected their relationship once they began dating.

Everything we know about Tommy Fleetwood's loving family

A look at Clare Fleetwood

Originally from Manchester, England, Clare has built her life around sport just like her husband. Their paths first crossed through Hambric Europe, where she served as vice-president, representing professional golfers, according to a report by The Sun. By 2015, she had taken on the role of Fleetwood's manager and stood beside him to steer his career to international recognition.

As per People, Tommy once reflected on working with his wife during a conversation with Performance People and their wonderful dynamic, sharing,

"That calming side, that reality check ... that happiness side of things and she’s very clever. She judges situations better than you do when you’re playing all the time and you’re so single-minded on what you do and that you don’t look outside the box."

While their 23-year age difference prompted Clare to initially resist Tommy's advances, she gave their connection a chance, and the two have since built both a personal and professional partnership and a heartwarming family.

Recalling rejecting Tommy's proposal at first, Clare revealed on the Performance People podcast,

"We've got a 23-year age difference. Of course, I turned him down. I was like, 'Don't be stupid.'"

Over time, she gave their bond a chance, despite hesitating initially. Revisiting those moments, she further conveyed,

"I had full faith. Once we fell in love, that's it ... we were in. It was just navigating through the gossip, basically. But it was quick 'cause people saw us and knew it meant something."

Two years after she started managing Tommy, their professional relationship turned personal, leading to both a public romance and an engagement announcement.

A look at the biggest milestones of their personal lives

Clare and Tommy welcomed their first son, Franklin Fleetwood, on September 28, 2017, according to People. Just a few weeks later, on December 5, 2017, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate beach ceremony in the Bahamas, attended by about 30 close friends and family members.

The outlet cited Tommy's conversation with USA Today and reflecting on his games and marriage with Clare. Delving into his personal life, he shared,

"Me and Clare said that if we got into the tournament, it would be a great place to get married. So I'm actually getting married on Tuesday here. So missing the tournament wasn't really an option."

The timing of their wedding was ideal as Fleetwood was competing in the Hero World Challenge nearby, making the tropical destination both convenient and memorable for their wedding.

Clare's sons from her previous marriage, Oscar and Murray, share a great bond with Tommy, and they can often be seen spending time together.

Both boys have been excelling in golf, with Oscar and Mo earning accolades in 2023. Oscar clinched the title for the FirstPoint USA Boys' Strokeplay event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club's National Course. And Murray ended the game by tying at third place. It was followed by his winning the second position in the boys' net division.