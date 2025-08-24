Who is Talia Menendez? Erik Menendez step daughter speaks out after Lyle Menendez parole denial

VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Talia Menendez, daughter of Erik Menendez, and Anamaria Baralt, Erik and Lyle's cousin, leave the Van Nuys West Courthouse on April 17, 2025 in Van Nuys, California. The Menendez brothers' bid for shorter sentences has been delayed due to disputes among prosecuting and defense lawyers, during a process that could eventually lead to the brothers' release from prison. The Menendez brothers have spent over 30 years in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, at their Beverly Hills mansion. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Talia Menendez is the adopted daughter of Erik Menendez. Though not biologically related, she reportedly considers him her father and refers to him as Dad.

Following the recent parole denial for her uncle, Lyle Menendez, and her father, she vowed to continue pushing for justice on social media. The brothers were convicted in 1989 in connection with the first-degree murders of their parents, José and Kitty.

According to a Us Weekly report, Taila expressed her views on her Instagram story on August 23 and wrote,

"Extremely saddened that the parole board failed once again with a whole different commissioner."

Talia Menendez, Erik Menendez's stepdaughter, addressed the Menendez brothers' parole denial

Talia Menendez, stepdaughter of Erik Menendez, expressed her deep sadness over Lyle Menendez’s recent parole denial, vowing on Instagram to fight for their freedom while her cousin Anamaria Baralt remains hopeful for a possible review in 18 months. pic.twitter.com/dUeBXuFGWZ — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) August 23, 2025

Reflecting on the decision and its impact on the Menendez brothers, she further reiterated,

"Mentally torturing these 2 by forcing them to relive the trauma they have endured for 10+ hours just to tell them no and to try again in 3 years. You all can judge me for being angry. I’m standing 10 toes for our family."

A couple of days ago, Erik and Lyle were each denied parole in their hearings, further extending their decades-long imprisonment. After their arrest due to killing their parents, they received life sentences without the possibility of parole, the outlet confirmed.

Throughout the brothers' long legal battles, Talia Menendez has emerged as one of their most outspoken supporters. She has stood firmly by Erik and Lyle, particularly as their parole hearings revisited claims of the siblings enduring years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse from their parents.

Recently, she reacted to the parole denial, reaffirming her commitment to pursuing and working for her step father's release. She also noted that the recent ruling would not put an end to their ongoing struggle. She affirmed,

"We will not stop until they are free."

Looking back at the judgements and voicing her perspectives, she further stated,

"Watching your family get older and older, with no violence while incarcerated, things start to change. This is deeper than the surface level. Enough is enough."

A look at Talia Menendez entering Erik Menendez's life

Talia's biological dad, Chuck Saccoman, died by suicide in 1996, when she was only nine months old, the outlet noted. Chuck ended his life shortly after it came to light that he had been abusing Tammi's other daughter from her previous marriage.

In 1999, Erik Menendez tied the knot with Tammi Saccoman-Menendez during his imprisonment. Tammi is Talia's mother, and Erik adopted the little one after he got married.

Though Erik is not Taila's biological parent, they have always shared a wonderful bond. In fact, she actively advocates for her father’s release through her Instagram handle, @SetErikMenendezFree.

According to a report by The Sun, Erik and Tammi first connected by exchanging letters while Erik was imprisoned. Over time, their connection grew into a relationship, and they got married on June 12, 1999, in the waiting room of Folsom State Prison. Later, Tammi stated that their wedding cake was a single Twinkie with an emotional message, noting,

"It was a wonderful ceremony until I had to leave."

