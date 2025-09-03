Who is Rhea Ripley’s husband? All about the wrestler as Drake calls WWE star his wrestling muse

Rhea Ripley speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Canadian rapper Drake recently called two-time WWE world champion Rhea Ripley her muse.

The Family Matters rapper appeared in the September 2 episode of Bobbi Althoff's new podcast Not This Again. While casually searching fellow rapper Tyga's Instagram account, he stumbled upon his For You Page, which, he noted, was filled with Rhea Ripley.

"I'm trying to pull up Tiger's Instagram. My FYP page is just all Rhea Ripley," Drake said.

When Bobbi admitted that she was unaware of the WWE star, Drake stated:

"She's a wrestler, she's like my muse," Drake said. "But she's… I’m the opposite of everything that she likes."

Rhea Ripley, who is the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion, is married to All Elite Wrestling wrestler Matthew Adams, also known as Buddy Matthews. The couple met while wrestling in WWE, and made their relationship public in April 2022. This was followed by their engagement in August 2023.

Meanwhile, in the March 27, 2024, episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul asked Ripley about how Mathews feels about her success.

"I want to ask you about your relationship if it's okay, cuz I find it fascinating cuz you are both in the same profession but in competing companies which is interesting not only that you're the top in your industry that can rub a lot of men the wrong way, when their partner is more successful than them, and I'm not saying he's not...Well, I think you're more successful, maybe like technically, objectively, you know, is that hard for him, is it inspiring, does he uh like it," Logan asked.

In response, Rhea said:

"He loves it. He’s happy for me and he also knows how far I can go in this company. Obviously, it’s a male-dominated sport, so there’s only so many females in it. So if you really show that you’re different and you connect with the crowd in a certain way, you’re obviously going to skyrocket to the top."

She explained that her husband isn't threatened by her success and that she believes in him. "If I’m winning, he’s winning," the WWE star added.

"I wouldn't wrestle while I was pregnant"- Rhea Ripley discusses future family plans

Furthermore, in the aforementioned podcast, Logan Paul asked Rhea Ripley whether she would want to have children in her future. In response, Ripley stated:

"I wouldn't wrestle while pregnant because obviously you'd end up killing the poor thing. I wouldn't wrestle while I was pregnant."

She went on to say that she does hope to see "little me's and little body Buddy Matthews running around," adding, "they're going to annoy the crap out of me."

Paul's co-host, Mike Majlak, further asked her if she would want her kids to be legacy wrestlers like their parents. She responded in a conflicted manner, stating that while she would want her kids to continue their legacy, she's also aware of how demanding the wrestling profession can be.

"I would love that just to keep the name going and like have that massive like family line in hopefully WWE, but at the same time, like I also know what goes into this profession and how hard it is and how taxing it is on your body and your mind, and I don't know if I want that for my kids or not. I do, but I don't, because it is so amazing on the other side of things, but it also takes a lot out of you, but I guess we'll see down the line," Rhea said.

The full conversation between Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, and Mike Majlak is available on Impaulsive's official YouTube channel.