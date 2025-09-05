Who is Haley Kalil? TikToker denies Austin Butler dating rumors after Elvis star spotted with lookalike

Haley Kalil attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California (Image via Getty)

Influencer Haley Kalil recently shut down rumors that she's currently dating American actor Austin Butler. The speculation began after a TikTok video resurfaced on the internet, showing Austin dining with a blonde woman, which many users mistakenly believed to be Haley.

However, in a statement to TMZ published September 4, a spokesperson for Kalil clarified that the blonde woman is not her.

Haley also humorously denied the rumors in a separate statement to the outlet, stating:

"It's not me, but I wish it was. Austin, my DMs are open."

Haley Kalil is a 33-year-old social media influencer and model, known online as Haleyy Baylee.

She has gained millions of followers across multiple social media platforms by creating comedic content, sharing her interactions with celebrities, and viral "billionaire boyfriend" videos.

After working as a model in her teenage years, she graduated summa cum laude with a degree in biomedical sciences and psychology from St. Cloud State University.

She later won Sports Illustrated’s Model Search in 2017 and appeared in the magazine's Swimsuit Issue editions.

According to Variety, the Minnesota native, who has walked runways at New York Fashion was signed with CAA in 2023.

She has also collaborated with major stars such as Ed Sheeran, Mr. Beast, and Jonas Brothers.

Additionally, she was named a top fashion icon and creator on Forbes Top 50 2023 and received a nomination at the Streamy Awards.

Per her CAA bio, she "continues to empower young women around the world to embrace their truest self."

Most recently, Haley was on the TIME100 Creators list in July 2025.

In a March 27, 2025, interview with Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Haley explained that Sports Illustrated discovered her on Instagram when she had around 50 followers.

"I submitted to like this little like 'I want a model for Sports Illustrated' thing," she stated.

She also revealed that watching Miss USA as a child with her father inspired her to become a model. Haley explained that she was drawn to the "glitz" and also wanted to raise money for her college scholarship.

"I got one of those like little flyers in the mail..they just know how to pick the right houses, and I was like 'Please can I apply please' and I tried everything my parents were like 'No' until I talked about how scholarship money, and then they were like if you can raise the money to enter and buy your own dress and what not you can enter and I entered," Haley explained.

"He's still one of my closest friends": Haley Kalil on her ex-husband

In an interview with Kate Mackz on June 28, 2024, Haley Kalil explained that after graduating from college, she planned to attend medical school.

However, she met her ex-husband, American football player Matt Kalil, and got married to him on July 8, 2015, just as she was turning 22.

Kalil also shared that she was married to Matt for seven years, adding:

"He's still one of my closest friends, love him to death, one of the best men. He's married now, has a baby, so happy for him."

She admitted that she didn't even know that Matt was a professional football player when they first met.

"I didn't even know that at the time of meeting. My Dad pulled up his Wikipedia page when he came to pick me up for my first date, and my dad's like 'Do you know who this is?' and I'm like 'No' and he's like don't f*** this up and I'm like 'Dad.'"

Most recently, she was in a relationship with Brazilian fashion model Kyle Vieira. However, in a YouTube short posted on August 12, 2025, she announced their separation. The duo had been linked since 2024.

"Let’s talk about it. I feel like when people break up nowadays, there’s supposed to be like some big dramatic tell-all of all the ways that they screwed you over and wronged you. But I feel like the older that I get, my relationships aren’t ending like that anymore."

She continued:

"So yeah, I’m single, but my ex is a lovely and incredible and amazing and kind person, and I have literally nothing bad to say about him. So that’s a really nice feeling."

The full conversation with Haley Kalil is available on Kate Mackz's official YouTube channel.