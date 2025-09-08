Who is Drake White’s wife Alex White? Country singer and spouse mourn loss of baby at 29 weeks

Drake White performs at The Fillmore Detroit on November 4, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Image via Getty)

Drake White and his wife, Alex White's daughter, recently passed away minutes after birth. In a joint Instagram post, dated Sunday, September 7, the couple revealed that their daughter, whom they named Della Elizabeth White, died after being born at 29 weeks.

"On Sunday, August 31st our precious daughter, Della Elizabeth White, went peacefully to be with Jesus. We are so thankful for the holy moments God gave us with her. The Lord has been so near and close to us during this difficult time. He has held us up and sustained us through it all. We are heartbroken and soul tired, but we know we will get through this difficult time with the strength, peace, and joy that only our Heavenly Father can provide. May Della be held in the arms of Jesus until we see her again someday," Alex captioned the post.

According to the caption, Della, who weighed 3lbs 3.4 oz, was born on August 31 at 8:25 a.m. and "peacefully" passed away at 9:12 a.m.

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. -Psalm 34:18. I am dying from my grief; my years are shortened by sadness. Misery has drained my strength; I am wasting away from within. But I am trusting you, O Lord, saying, "You are my God!" My future is in your hands. -Psalm 31:10, 14-15," the caption continued.

Alex and Drake first met in high school, but didn't start dating until their 20s. They tied the knot on June 8, 2014. In an interview with Taste of Country, published on July 22, 2018, Drake shared that Alex had previously been married to someone who "was a drug addict."

"We were in our 20s and I had come back for Christmas break to my hometown, and I saw Alex. But this time, I saw a girl that had been, over the years, just beat down—not literally or physically, but just beat down-like struggling."

Alex is a chef and event planner. In 2020, she and Drake opened Whitewood Hollow, a venue in Whites Creek, Tennessee, designed for weddings, events, and photo shoots. She is the founder of Milk and Honey Food Company, a catering and food business with a mission to "show God's love to those in need by giving back to the community and providing meals to families who need it the most."

"We were able to conceive through IVF": Alex White on her pregnancy.

In a statement to People Magazine, published on May 13, 2025, Alex and Drake White, who already have a 2-year-old son, William Hawk, confirmed that their second pregnancy was conceived through IVF.

"We were able to conceive through IVF and had our frozen embryo transfer in March. We found out we were pregnant 10 days later and are due in November."

Alex continued:

"Sharing the news with our family and friends has been one of the best parts of the whole pregnancy. We love seeing them as excited as we are to welcome a new baby into the world."

She further shared that she had been feeling "pretty good," aside from some evening nausea. Alex also noted that she had been craving "salty and sour foods, as well as fresh vegetables," which she found surprising, since she "couldn't even look at a vegetable early in pregnancy with our son."

Drake added that they planned to use family names for their late daughter, naming her after both of Alex's grandmothers.

"We feel so blessed and thankful to grow our family through the miracle of IVF," the statement added.

