Who is David Pearce? La Mesa police officer Lauren Craven reportedly accused Hollywood producer of rape days before fatal accident

Model Jessica Weaver (L) and producer David Brian Pearce attend Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Instagram party at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

David Pearce, a Hollywood producer who was sentenced to 146 years in prison in relation to the drug induced deaths of two women, is now in the headlines again after an accusation of rape made by a now deceased police officer has come to light.

As reported by Los Angeles County prosecutors, Lauren Craven was a 25 year old La Mesa police officer and one of the seven women who reported sexual assault allegations against Pearce.

Craven was identified as “Jane Doe #5” in court filings during Pearce’s sentencing hearing in Los Angeles on October 29, 2025. Shortly before her death, Craven claimed Pearce had raped her; she was one of several women with similar claims against Pearce over a period of more than a decade.

Hero cop was raped by monster Hollywood producer David Pearce — and killed in line of duty days before sentencing https://t.co/DkMcPw0HVO pic.twitter.com/m1hhUlDCkR — New York Post (@nypost) October 29, 2025

While David Pearce's public image framed him as a rising producer in Hollywood and former actor, former co-workers and friends characterize him as a manipulative person who abused his connections in the industry to take advantage of women.

Though he claimed acting credits in shows including Dawson’s Creek and Young Americans, those claims are largely unverified. People who are insiders in the nightlife scene in Los Angeles have called him a “con artist” who consistently lied about his credentials and preyed on aspiring actresses and models.

A look into David Pearce's conviction on multiple charges

David Pearce, 42, was found guilty just days ago. He faced several indictments for the 2021 killing of Christy Giles, a model, 24, and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26.

The prosecution argued the women were also given a lethal combination of drugs, including fentanyl, GHB, cocaine, and heroin, at Pearce’s Los Angeles apartment after meeting him at a warehouse party. Later, masked men in a car without license plates disposed of their bodies near two hospitals.

While investigating the case, prosecutors also found a disturbing pattern of alleged sexual violence. Besides having two murder convictions, Pearce was also convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual penetration by force, and sodomy, which involved a total of seven women from 2007 to 2021. Craven was reportedly one of the victims.

Hollywood producer and serial rapist David Brian Pearce was sentenced to 146 years to life in prison Wednesday for the tragic drug overdose deaths of a model and her friend.



Read more: https://t.co/VkXVJWa1qQ pic.twitter.com/pB5XorR9Lx — TMZ (@TMZ) October 29, 2025

Prosecutors claimed that Pearce intentionally administered risky drugs to women that would render them incapacitated so he could assault them.

One witness claimed that when he was disposing of the victims' bodies, Pearce had remarked that “Dead girls don't talk.” David Pearce denied that he said that and insisted that the deaths were accidental overdoses.

The case has now taken on an even sadder dimension. Officer Lauren Craven, who previously accused Pearce of the same type of assault he was later charged with, died in an act of heroism. Her death has not only brought back focus to Pearce’s history of predatory behavior, but also demonstrated the ramifications of his crimes.