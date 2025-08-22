Who is Camille Anderson? Reality TV host reportedly attacked by muggers in Beverly Hills

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHGq8OHpcIv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Camille Anderson recently opened up about getting mugged in Beverly Hills, California. For those unfamiliar, Anderson is a 47-year-old American actress and TV host best known for her role on the show Selling Mega Mansions. She also won the Miss Austin USA beauty pageant in 1998 and is also known for her role in the 2005 film Wedding Crashers.

On August 16, around 9 p.m., she and her friend were walking from a restaurant on Canon Drive to another just a few blocks away when, between Santa Monica Boulevard and Canon Drive, two men approached them and began snatching her purse.

"I could see someone in the alleyway. I didn’t think much of it and it happened so quickly. They lunged at me and tried to take my purse. I tensed up. It was just my natural reaction. And because they didn’t get the purse on the first attempt, the person slammed me to the ground. All I could think was to start screaming."

She explained that suspects identified as Vlad Oganisyan, 23, Razmik Papikyan, 25, and Grigoryan Vahagn, 45, drove away with her purse, which was later found in their getaway car.

"I do think they possibly had a lookout, whether they were across the street or near the restaurant where we dined,” she said. “Maybe someone kept an eye on us. I don’t think it was about me in particular, but just the fact that I had a nice purse on and a watch," she added.

Meanwhile, she also took to X on Tuesday, August 19, to elaborate on her experience.

"I just want to get this message out there to take safety so seriously in Los Angeles. It's a really big problem. I mean, I've now been mugged in Beverly Hills. I can say that's so sad. I've been here for a long time in the city. I love it so much, and it's just really changed. We have an amazing new DA that takes this very seriously. I'm very tough on crime, hopefully a lot tougher. Let's see how this goes in the coming weeks," she added.

She also thanked the Beverly Hills Police Department, praising their swift response. According to Camille, they acted "super fast. " With the help of bystanders who helped her call 911, the police quickly deployed everyone available, which helped catch the muggers.

Camille added that the authorities took her and her friend to the locations where her attackers were found within 10 minutes, and she then ID'd them.

Camille Anderson urges her fans to stay vigilant

Furthermore, in her Instagram video, Camille Anderson warned her fans to stay vigilant of their environment, urging them not to wear anything designer or carry anything expensive, stating that it may attract attackers.

"I just want to put this out there. Don't carry any designer bags with any kind of logos. Don't wear any nice watches. It definitely attracts these criminals."

She also mentioned that she wasn't badly hurt, just a few scratches and some bruising, with her knees and foot banged up.

"Be careful out there. Be vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings. Sometimes there's only so much you can do, but this is real. This is happening. People are getting robbed, mugged. That's my story," she added.

According to KTLA, although the attackers were released on bond, they could face charges related to robbery and conspiracy, and remain under investigation by Beverly Hills police.