Who is Bob Vogel? All about former world champion shooter and police officer arrested on child pornography charges

Bob Vogel (Image via Facebook/Robert G. Vogel)

Professional shooter Bob Vogel, who also works as a police officer, was arrested and booked on child pornography charges, according to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office. Booked on August 8, at St. Marys, Ohio, Vogel is facing six charges related to pandering obscenity involving a minor and offenses involving underage persons, as per the arrest records of the Sheriff’s Office.

Robert “Bob” Gordon Vogel is a competitive shooter who has won national as well as world championship titles while competing in USPSA, IPSC, IDPA, and ProAm tournaments. Vogel is a three-time world champion, and has won 24 USA National Championships in various divisions such as Production and Stock Pistol.

Vogel has also worked with law enforcement, as a police officer in Ohio for over a decade and has spent more than eight years as a SWAT team member.

All about Bob Vogel’s career as a marksman and law enforcement officer

Bob Vogel, who is from St. Marys, Ohio, studied at St. Marys Memorial, and the Rhodes State College, as per his Facebook page.

As per his profile on Vogel Dynamics, an equipment and training facility run by the shooter, Vogel has an associate degree in Applied Science/Criminal Justice and was a valedictorian of Police Academy Class.

Vogel lists on his website that he has received training for Ohio State Highway Patrol. His law enforcement credentials also include training as a Special Response Team (SRT) member and attending the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy (OPOTA).

According to Vogel Dynamics, Vogel is a IPSC World Champion in Production, who won the IDPA World Champion in Stock Pistol twice, alongside being a four-time USPSA National Champion in Production and Limited 10.

Alongside winning titles in regional and state championships, Vogel is also an ten time IDPA National champion in Stock and Enhanced, who won the IPSC National Championship twice in Production and Standard.

The only law enforcement officer to win World and National championships in IPSC, USPSA and IDPA divisions, Vogel was a full time cop and SWAT member for about eight years of his decade long law enforcement career, as per Vogel Dynamics.

Apart from his service as a law enforcement officer, he was a certified firearms instructor for the police and his SWAT team, as a OPOTA diagnostic firearms instructor.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram page recently, Vogel could be seen providing firearms training to FBI SWAT of the Detroit division.

Vogel also frequently offers courses and training for non-law enforcement shooters.

About Bob Vogel’s child pornography charges

At the time of the writing of this article, bond for Bob Vogel had not been set. His charges include pandering obscenity involving minor - produce materials, and of producing, creating and directing obscene performance involving a minor.

He has also been arrested on charges of offenses involving underage persons as well as disrupting public service.

As per the website of law firm Rittgers Rittgers & Nakajima, pandering obscenity is a s*x crime and involves the creating, reproducing, buying or selling of obscene material. The firm notes that pandering obscenity involving a minor is usually a felony of the second degree and carries a maximum sentence of eight years in jail and a $15,000 fine, if found guilty in the second degree.

The firm also says that if convicted with a pandering obscenity charge involving a minor, the offender has to register himself or herself as a s*x offender for 25 years.