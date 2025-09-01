Who is Ali Walker? TikToker known as Ali Kingston University found dead in London

Ali Walker (Image via Instagram/@alikingstonuniversity)

Ali Walker, a TikTok creator who went viral for being involved in one of TikTok's most controversial moments, has been discovered dead in a pond behind his home in south London. He was 43 years old.

Walker had recently found online fame under the name Ali Kingston University earlier this year, by posting videos reflecting on adult content creator Bonnie Blue's much-covered stunt, where she claimed to sleep with 1,000 men in 12 hours. In one of the videos that became a viral hit, Walker shared that he would be joining the stunt.

Ali Walker also had a YouTube account with more than 300 followers and has posted 18 videos in total. His YouTube channel description defines him as a life guru who could help people lead a better s*x life.

"Their videos are equal parts motivation and entertainment, with a signature blend of cheeky humor and street-smart wisdom," the description read.

According to Daily Mail, Walker regularly made light of his personal struggles, noting, for example, that although he had a degree in English Literature, he was constantly underemployed.

In interviews, he shared that he had low-paying employment such as cleaning and event security, and those experiences became part of his online persona, which helped him connect with students and young viewers.

A look into the available information regarding Ali Walker’s death

Police say Walker’s body was found on August 11 in Three Kings Pond in Mitcham, close to his parents’ home. Emergency services, including the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service, were called at around 9:45 am.

Walker was pronounced dead after emergency services attended the scene. Police said that Walker's death is being treated as “unexpected but not suspicious,” and that they will prepare a file for the coroner.

Funeral prayers for Walker are said to have taken place at Morden’s Baitul Futuh Mosque on 14 August before he was buried at a cemetery nearby.

Several fans and fellow content creators have mourned his death, with podcast host Shuan Maroof describing him as “a lovely guy who would have done anything for anyone.” On the other hand, TikTok star Tom Birchy also issued a statement saying:

"I'm devastated. He was a sweet man, a lovely man, who... do you know how there are some people that are just not of this world? He was one of them... I wish he would have known just how many people had loved him."

Walker’s death has also led to several false speculations, which state that his death involved foul play. But the police have stated otherwise and have found no criminal evidence so far.