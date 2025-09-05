Who are Reagan Revord’s parents? All about Young Sheldon star’s family as they come out as non binary

Raegan Revord attends #RightToBearArts Gala hosted by The Creative Coalition (Image via Getty)

Raegan Revord, who played Missy Cooper in the hit series Young Sheldon, recently came out as non-binary. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, they shared that growing up, they thought it was "cool" to see other celebrities coming out as "non-binary or queer or anything."

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is so cool, I see myself in you.' It’s so crazy to have that experience where I’m now that person, and there might be a kid somewhere who's like, 'Oh my god, I see myself in you.' And that’s such an insane thing 'cause I was in that kid’s shoes at some point in my life," Revord told the outlet.

Raegon was born on January 3, 2008, to Holly and Jacob Revord. According to Jacob's LinkedIn, he is currently serving as the Director of Security Engagement and Awareness at AVEVA. He has also worked as the Head of Information Security Awareness and Training with Sony Pictures Entertainment. According to Briefly, some sources reveal that he is a soldier and is working as a "peacekeeping soldier with the United Nations."

Meanwhile, born in San Francisco, California, Reagan's mother, Holly Revord, is a Talent Manager, per the outlet.

In an interview with Popculturalist in September 2020, Raegan explained that they began putting on shows and concerts for her parents and their friends as a little kid, which led one of her mother's friends to suggest they find Raegan an agent.

"My mom’s friend suggested getting an agent for me, and after booking my first commercial, I was hooked! I asked my mom how I could get on TV shows and in movies," they said.

After doing several commercials, they landed their sitcom role in ABC's hit show Modern Family at the age of six, playing the friend of Cameron and Mitchell Pritchett's daughter, Lily. In a 2018 interview with Sweety High, they stated:

"When I saw myself in the commercials on the TV, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I wanna be in the movies, I wanna be on TV shows. I finally worked my way up to 'Modern Family."

Reagan Revord writes a queer love story in their debut novel

Raegan Revord's first book, Rules for Fake Girlfriends, is a queer love story that follows a "young college student as she navigates her first year abroad, first love, first loss, and finding her place in the world."

In an interview with People Magazine published on September 2, 2025, they shared that their novel is inspired by works such as Alice Oseman's Heartstopper.

"I love how innocent the love story was. Heartstopper was such an accurate representation of found family friend groups, queer youth, and I think it's so important to have that. I loved the story and I always wanted to write something that was like that," they told the outlet.

The 17-year-old also shared that they worked on drafting their novel during breaks in their acting schedule on Young Sheldon, and sometimes hid their laptop under the table during family dinner scenes.

"The only time I would ever get a normal writing process was when I was home and I would be able to set my computer down, get a tea or a coffee, have my cat with me, make it a vibe," they said.

Rules for Fake Girlfriends, a YA rom-com, was released on September 2, 2025.