Where is Brandon Ingram from? Hometown and more about NBA star seemingly dating GloRilla

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center (Image via Getty)

In recent events, NBA star Brandon Ingram seemingly confirmed his relationship with American rapper GloRilla. The duo was first linked in July 2025, when they were spotted together celebrating GloRilla's 26th birthday in Mexico.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, the TGIF singer was seen dancing with Ingram, who was born in Kinston, North Carolina, her hands wrapped around his neck, at a nightclub in Cabo called Balam. According to the outlet, they exited the club together at 3 a.m., holding hands.

The rumored couple didn't publicly comment on their relationship until August 3, when Brandon Ingram shared a carousel of pictures from his 28th birthday celebration. One of the photos featured him sitting on a bus with GloRilla.

"A lot of shit done changed 💜 28 ☀️," Brandon captioned the post.





GloriRilla also commented on the post with three heart-eye emojis. Fans of the rumored couple also flooded the comment section, celebrating their alleged romance.

"the matching pimple patches… oh y’all really locked in," one user commented.

"Omg we official w it 😍😍😍 yall cute YEAH GLOOOO," another user remarked.

"Not my man posting. This mean he really in love. I’m hurt," another user said.

Meanwhile, before being seen getting cozy with the NBA star, the rapper was arrested on felony drug charges on July 22. Her arrest followed a call authorities received about "a burglary in progress" at her home. Although the rapper was not present at the time, police conducted a thorough search of the property and found "a significant amount of marijuana," which eventually led to her arrest. She was later released on a $22,260 bond.

Two days later, the rapper addressed her arrest in an X post, stating:

"CRAZY [!!] My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis."

She added:

"1. So no I wasn’t busted 2. My house got robbed 3. I wasn’t home," she continued, adding, "Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea 🤷🏼‍♀️."

More about Brandon Ingram

The Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram grew up in Kinston, North Carolina, to Donald and Joann Ingram. In an interview with CBS Sports, he claimed that the town got "kind of violent" as he grew older.

"Most of those guys I knew as friends, but they knew the direction I was headed. They tried to protect me, even in the gym, they would tell me to sit down or something. If I'm in the wrong place, they'd let me know," he added.

His mother reportedly worked as a manager at Neil Medical Group and has a daughter, Brittany, from her previous marriage. Meanwhile, his father used to work as a police officer and later became a manager of a local gym. According to the outlet, at the time he was working at a welding plant "where he makes forklifts." He also has a son, Donovan, from a previous marriage.

It is worth noting that neither Brandon Ingram nor GroRilla has made any official remarks about their relationship.