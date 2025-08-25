When will Jeffrey Epstein's accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir be published? Release date and everything to know

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 14: People hold a banner protesting against Jeffrey Epstein while outside a Manhattan courthouse where media has gathered for the arraignment hearing of Ghislaine Maxwell on July 14, 2020 in New York City. Maxwell, the British socialite, longtime girlfriend and alleged accomplice of deceased, accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was recently arrested in New Hampshire and is charged by New York federal prosecutors with six counts in connection with the ongoing federal investigation into Epstein's accomplices. Calling her a flight risk, prosecutors want Maxwell, 58 and who will appear at the hearing via a video link, remanded. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

According to a publisher, a posthumous memoir written by a strong Epstein accuser, who claimed to have been abused and trafficked by the dead financier, is going to be published later this year.

The Guardian reports that Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, is going to be published on October 21, 2025. Her lawsuit against Prince Andrew was that of s*xual assault.

Before Giuffre passed away, she also wrote to Amy Wallace after being hospitalized about her opinion on the memoir's release, saying:

"The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders. It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness."

The mail further read:

"In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that Nobody’s Girl is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices."

In a statement about the upcoming memoir, its publisher, Alfred A Knopf described it to have "intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking new details about her time with Epstein, Maxwell and their many well-known friends, including Prince Andrew."

For the unversed, Giuffre first sued Prince Andrew four years ago, in August 2021. Her suit, which claimed the royalty member had abused her at the age of 17, was settled outside of court a year later.

Knopf also highlighted that this book was her voice against Prince Andrew since their out-of-court settlement from 2022. A year after the deal was sealed, an unnamed publisher shared with the New York Post that Giuffre made millions from it.

Knopf calls Virginia Giuffre denied a seven-figure deal from Penguin Press for her memoir

In his statement about Virginia Giuffre's memoir, Knopf also reassured its prospective readers, telling them:

"Nobody’s Girl was both vigorously fact-checked and legally vetted."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Knopf told the Associated Press that before getting into business with him, Virginia was also approached by Penguin Press over a seven-figure deal, which she had initially agreed to. But then Knopf's executive editor, Emily Cunnigham, acquired her.

It's also worth noticing that Nobody's Girl isn't Giuffre's first writing project. In 2019, another unpublished memoir was unsealed from her previous court filings. This older memoir was titled The Billionaire's Playboy Club.

Knopf's spokersperson, Todd Doughty, also spoke to the AP about the subject, where he made one major revelations about Nobody's Girl. He claims that it holds no "allegations of abuse" against President Donald Trump.

Following Virginia Giuffre's death, her family has been more closely involved in the Ghislaine Maxwell case. After the transcripts of Maxwell's recent interview was released, the Giuffre reacted to it with their firm statement, saying they were "outraged" by its contents.

Their statement adds:

"The content of these transcripts is in direct contradiction with felon Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction for child s*x trafficking."

They also called the court out on Maxwell's transfer to a minimum-security facility in Texas, claiming that it sent a "disturbing message" about trafficking made to seem like an "acceptable" offense.

​