When did rapper Julio Foolio pass away? Details explored as trial begins with shocking claims against Jdot Breezy

On Monday, jury selection started in Tampa for Alicia Andrews, one of five people now facing charges, in the shooting of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio. Authorities say Andrews and her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, acted as lookouts during the ambush outside a Tampa hotel, near USF summer. Investigators add that the pair drove up from Jacksonville with three others, allegedly targeting the rapper amid a gang conflict.

Police say Andrews helped by keeping tabs on Foolio's movements as the group hopped between Tampa nightclubs using her phone and car to keep them off the radar. Prosecutors now contend that Jdot Breezy paid for the Airbnb where the suspects are believed to have hidden after the killing.

Julio Foolio, the rapper whose legal name is Charles Andrew Jones II, was killed in a shooting on June 23, 2024, two days after he marked his 26th birthday. The gunfire erupted in the pre‑dawn hours outside a Home2 Suites hotel situated near the University of South Florida campus in Tampa, Florida. Investigators say the homicide appears to have been a targeted strike stemming from a long‑standing feud between Jacksonville's 6 Block gang, Foolio's affiliation, and rival groups ATK and 1200.

Surveillance footage snagged the perpetrators shadowing Foolio across locales before the ambush. The homicide has since triggered a cascade of arrests and lies at the heart of proceedings with Alicia Andrews' trial, the first of five defendants charged, now underway, in Tampa.

Authorities say phone records and messages link J'Dot Breezy to the Airbnb used by suspects in the Foolio killing

According to Fox 13, authorities said the suspect's phone records plotted a straight‑line trek, from Jacksonville to Tampa with no stops in between, an itinerary that Detective Juan Ramos of Tampa Police described at a 2024 bond hearing as pointing to a purpose: tracking down and killing the victim. Andrews' lawyers have steadfastly asserted her innocence, maintaining that she never knew of any plot targeting Jones.

Her lawyers emphasized that merely sharing a space with people scheming a crime doesn't mean she knew about it or took part, noting that she was in Tampa on a trip with her boyfriend and was unintentionally caught up in the episode. They also pointed out that Andrews has been entirely forthcoming with investigators from the beginning, pushing back against any suggestion that her presence implied involvement or influence from her boyfriend.

In a recent report, Prosecutors say J'Dot Breezy, real name J'Cory Rivers, was tangled up in the fallout from Foolio's killing, allegedly footing the bill for the Airbnb where the suspects holed up. Court records indicate that Rivers supposedly used his Cash App to front money to the defendant's boyfriend, Mr. Chance, who then arranged the rental together with a man named Mr. Murphy. The prosecutor said:

"In fact, some of the testimony to these messages with the individual also discusses J-Dot. J'cory Rivers is the true name of Mr. J-Dot, and he has associated in this case that he founded or sent money for an Airbnb to his defendant's boyfriend, Mr. Chance, in advance, using his Cash App account to book a room with Mr. Murphy. So that's why we are seeking to admit these numbers one for the defendant's knowledge of again this ongoing issue..."

The testimony and messages filed with the court suggest that Rivers was involved in coordinating the stay, and the authorities are now moving to admit that evidence to show the defendant’s awareness of the activity.

