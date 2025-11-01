When did Ice T and Coco Austin get married? Rapper opens up on inspiration behind "jungle sex" as a secret to happy marriage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Ice-T and Coco Austin attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ice-T is again exposing his unorthodox relationship tips as he sticks to what he thinks makes his marriage continue to work. Over a year since he initiated discussion with the statement that jungle sex was the key to his and Coco Austin's 23-year marriage, the rapper and actor is now giving more insight into the statement, as reported by E! News.

Going back to the viral moment, Ice-T clarified the true purpose of his saying and even confessed the origin of the daring line of wisdom, which sheds light on how he and Coco have been able to maintain their relationship strong over the last 20 years. The couple got married on January 1, 2002.

Ice-T and Coco Austin share the simple secrets behind their 23-year marriage, proving their connection is rooted in friendship, laughter, and everyday love

At Heidi Klum's Halloween bash in NYC's Hard Rock Hotel, Ice-T and Coco Austin showed their bond goes way deeper than matching outfits. The pair, married for more than 20 years, opened up to E! News about how they've managed to stick together so long. Instead of chasing romance trends, Ice-T said he follows wisdom from an older guy who taught him love means picking each other every day. Ice T said (Via E! News):

"I actually heard a 86-year-old man say that and I stole it, I said, 'That’s kind of what it is.' I think you just got to stay in love. How simple is that?"

Meanwhile, Coco stressed talking regularly - not just when problems hit - so things don't go flat over time. She pointed out their close connection stems from how much they mirror each other, especially in temperament and how they joke around. Coco said:

"Gotta listen to each other, and I know you've heard it before: You do have to conversate. You do have to have conversations over and over and over again. You can't get used to each other... At the end of the day, we just dig each other. It ain't gonna work no other way trust me... We're the best of friends."

Even with their teasing comments and easygoing take on wedlock, Ice-T and Coco showed there's real depth in their bond - one built on camaraderie, shared giggles, but also steadfast regard for each other.

