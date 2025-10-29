When did Dove Cameron and Damiano David start dating? Timeline explored as the couple reportedly gets engaged

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Dove Cameron and Damiano David attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

It appears that Dove Cameron and Måneskin’s charismatic frontman, Damiano David have moved a notch ahead in their romance. TMZ reports they’re now officially engaged marking a milestone in their love story. The outlet even managed to snag photos of Cameron flashing a sparkling diamond ring, images that have already set social‑media feeds alight. Though the pair have largely kept their relationship under the radar, the engagement announcement instantly set fans buzzing, unleashing a wave of excitement.

Dove Cameron and Måneskin frontman Damiano David's romance has emerged as one of pop culture's and an oddly captivating love stories. The pair first ignited dating speculation in 2023 after being photographed at concerts and on beach outings yet sources say their connection actually began earlier backstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

By 2024, the couple publicly confirmed the relationship with a red‑carpet appearance at Clive Davis' Pre‑Grammy Gala validating the long‑standing fan theories. From a random beginning to a public love affair, their timeline paints a portrait of two musicians who blended pop and rock into a seamless harmony, both under the stage lights and in the moments beyond them.

Dove Cameron and Damiano David spark buzz with their affectionate outing after celebrating their anniversary

Like two vessels, on a tide of rock‑and‑roll romance, the couple seemed to glide and a sudden glimpse snagged a flash of chemistry: Dove’s eyes sparked with a grin as she fixed her gaze on Måneskin frontman Damiano David who in his rocker guise tucked a cigarette between his fingers and exuded an almost cinematic cool.

The outing comes shortly after the pair celebrated their anniversary with an Instagram post tacking another notch onto the timeline of their romance. Their side‑by‑side moments peppered with those knowing glances speak louder than any declaration could: the chemistry hasn’t faded a hair.

Fans are practically buzzing, dissecting every hint of the deepening bond and dreaming about what tomorrow might hold while the representatives, for both Dove and Damiano, stay tight‑lipped, still refusing to entertain any comment requests.

