When did Bijou Phillips file for divorce from Danny Masterson? Model legally appeals to drop ex-husband's surname from daughter's name

Actor Danny Masterson arrives at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 with then-wife Bijou Phillips for his retrial for allegedly raping three women between 2001 and 2003. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Bijou Philips has filed to remove her former husband, That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson’s surname from their daughter’s name. According to TMZ, which obtained documents filed by Philips, the actress and model has requested to change the name of her 11-year-old daughter that she shares with Masterson to Fianna Francis Phillips from Fianna Francis Masterson.

Bijou Philips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson in September 2023. Philips’ filing came two weeks after her then-husband, convicted of r*pe, received the sentence of 30 years to life in prison, as per Fox News.

After Philips filed for divorce from the convicted actor citing “irreconcilable differences,” her lawyer shared a statement on her behalf. According to People Magazine, Philips’ lawyer said,

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter. She hopes that everyone will respect her family's privacy in these difficult times.”

When Philips filed to change her daughter’s last name to her own, TMZ also reported that the court had restored the single status of both Philips and Masterson on October 24.

Despite the severity of charges brought about against Danny Masterson, Bijou Philips supported her former husband during his trial

Danny Masterson was first charged with the r*pe of three women in 2020. According to The New York Times, the actor was accused of r*ping one a woman in 2001, who was 23 years old at the time.

He also faced charges of r*ping a 23-year-old and a 28-year-old woman in 2003, as per the news outlet.

During the ensuing trial, the victims recounted the incidents in their testimony.

As per Blast, one of the victims recalled the trauma she suffered as a result of the incident, and while addressing Masterson, said,

“When you r*ped me, you stole from me. That’s what r*pe is, a theft of the spirit. You are pathetic, disturbed, and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison.”

Another victim, according to Blast, addressed the judge during the trial and while speaking about Masterson, remarked,

“I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I'm so upset. I wish I'd reported him sooner to the police.”

Masterson’s first trial result in a mistrial in 2022 after the jury failed to reach a verdict, as per the Los Angeles Times.

During the actor’s second trial, he was convicted on two counts, with a hung jury on the third count, according to another report by the news outlet.

While Masterson’s retrial was ongoing, Philips wrote a letter in support of her former husband, in which she recounted his virtues as a father and a caregiver. As per US Weekly, she wrote,

“I depended on Danny to take care of me and our daughter. I always felt that she would be okay because Danny is an amazing father. He was devoted to our daughter, would read her books, take her on walks and to ballet lessons…We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”

When Philips filed for divorce after Masterson’s sentencing, she filed to receive full custody of the former couple’s daughter, with visitation rights for Masterson, as per People Magazine.