What new appetizer and drinks is Applebee's launching for its NFL partnership? Details explored

Facade of Applebee's restaurant with logo in Gilroy, California, August 6, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

As football season kicks off, Applebee's is leaning into its NFL partnership by rolling out new starters and drinks. This gives fans fresh options to enjoy while watching the games. A big part of the menu is The Ultimate Trio, a customizable appetizer sampler, perfect for game-day meet-ups. They aim to bring a stadium-like feel to both restaurants and at-home viewing, showing Applebee's as a key place for fans who want more than just usual wings and beer.

Applebee's launches customizable Ultimate Trio with 81,000 appetizer combos

Applebee's is shaking up its appetizer game with a major new item. Always known for its Classic Combo plate, with things like mozzarella sticks, boneless wings, quesadillas, and spinach and artichoke dip, the chain is now going past its old, limited choices.

Taking hints from the viral success of Chili's Triple Dipper, Applebee's just rolled out The Ultimate Trio, a build-your-own snack sampler that has over 81,000 different combinations. This new choice lets guests mix and match from 10 appetizers and 10 sauces, making it one of the brand's most flexible menu additions to date. With a price of $14.99, the Ultimate Trio is open all over for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Applebee's rolls out new game-day drinks and $6 NFL cocktails

Applebee's is also starting the football season with a new batch of drinks, designed to please fans beyond just the classic beer crowd. The restaurant has made its Dirty Fountain Sodas, where any beverage can be upgraded with a creamy twist for one more dollar, by adding three fresh tastes: Cherry Charmed Pepsi, Passion Blue Dew, and Mango Dream Dew.

Alongside these soda spins, Applebee's is also bringing back its NFL-themed Mucho cocktails for $6 each. Folks can pick between the Juicy Sweep Sangria, blending Barefoot Moscato, Smirnoff Vodka, and tropical fruit juices, or the Rummin Back Daq, a strawberry-lime daiquiri made with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and triple sec. With these new drinks, Applebee's is setting itself up as a top spot for game day for both drink lovers and football fans alike.

