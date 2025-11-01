Type keyword(s) to search

What made Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Halloween transformation go viral this year?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Halloween looks captured major attention as the couple flawlessly transformed into Sally and Jack Skellington, continuing their tradition of cinematic, coordinated costumes.
Saturday 11/1/2025 at 2:50PM EDT
  NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pushed Halloween 2025 into full-on drama mode, dressing up as Jack Skellington and Sally - the creepy yet sweet pair from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Instead of just tossing on masks, they dove deep into the vibe, rocking spot-on outfits and ghostly-chic looks while rolling around town in an old-school black Chevy Impala that popped with bright red inside details that made them go viral.

    Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and posted the halloween video with a caption that reads as:

    "This is Halloween."

    Then came the Instagram drop: moody shots of the two turning heads, proving once more they’ve got a thing for mixing love stories, throwback feels, and over-the-top Halloween energy.

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker bring The Nightmare Before Christmas to life with spooky Halloween flair

    Kourtney Kardashian linked up with husband Travis Barker for a Halloween video - but swapped in a Nightmare Before Christmas vibe. She slipped into Sally’s role, rocking a black-and-white set: twisty top paired with a matching gray coat; her style featured ghostly face paint, seam details, deep red lips, topped off by a flowing red wig that mirrored the '93 Disney character’s wild hair.

    Travis Barker nailed the Jack Skellington look, showing up in a pinstripe suit with his whole body painted white, black outlines around his eyes making him resemble a real skeleton. Instead of color, he went full monochrome, leaning into the spooky vibe; this fits right into their yearly habit of dressing up in matching costumes inspired by movies.

    Take last year’s Addams Family bit - Kourtney Kardashian played Morticia while Barker stepped into Gomez’s shoes, both killing it in a sleek black-and-white clip posted to Instagram, capturing their edgy yet stylish chemistry.

