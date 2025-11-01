What made Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Halloween transformation go viral this year?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pushed Halloween 2025 into full-on drama mode, dressing up as Jack Skellington and Sally - the creepy yet sweet pair from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Instead of just tossing on masks, they dove deep into the vibe, rocking spot-on outfits and ghostly-chic looks while rolling around town in an old-school black Chevy Impala that popped with bright red inside details that made them go viral.

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and posted the halloween video with a caption that reads as:

"This is Halloween."

Then came the Instagram drop: moody shots of the two turning heads, proving once more they’ve got a thing for mixing love stories, throwback feels, and over-the-top Halloween energy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker bring The Nightmare Before Christmas to life with spooky Halloween flair

Kourtney Kardashian linked up with husband Travis Barker for a Halloween video - but swapped in a Nightmare Before Christmas vibe. She slipped into Sally’s role, rocking a black-and-white set: twisty top paired with a matching gray coat; her style featured ghostly face paint, seam details, deep red lips, topped off by a flowing red wig that mirrored the '93 Disney character’s wild hair.

Travis Barker nailed the Jack Skellington look, showing up in a pinstripe suit with his whole body painted white, black outlines around his eyes making him resemble a real skeleton. Instead of color, he went full monochrome, leaning into the spooky vibe; this fits right into their yearly habit of dressing up in matching costumes inspired by movies.

Take last year’s Addams Family bit - Kourtney Kardashian played Morticia while Barker stepped into Gomez’s shoes, both killing it in a sleek black-and-white clip posted to Instagram, capturing their edgy yet stylish chemistry.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!