What led to the untimely death of former MLB pitcher Yoervis Medina? Cause of death explored

PEORIA, AZ - FEBRUARY 26: Pitcher Yoervis Medina #31 of the Seattle Mariners poses for a portrait during spring training photo day at Peoria Stadium on February 26, 2015 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Yoervis Medina, a MLB pitcher who spent seasons with the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs, has passed away after what authorities label an emergency. The 37‑year‑old reportedly suffered a heart attack while driving, lost control of his car and crashed into a shopping centre in his native Venezuela, Radio America reported. Word spread fast, hitting hard for the Seattle Mariners, who put out a message full of grief and support for those close to him, including past teammates.

Seattle Mariners said in a statement:

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Mariners pitcher Yoervis Medina. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends."

Medina broke into the leagues in 2013 quickly earning a reputation, for a fastball and a reliably steady presence on the hill. His sudden death has unleashed an outpouring of grief, across fans and the wider baseball community.

Yoervis Medina passed away at 37 after a deadly car crash in Naguanagua, Venezuela. According to TMZ, officials said it happened late Thursday (October 30) near the Via Veneto Shopping Center, when his car hit several parked vehicles - but nobody else was hurt there.

The Everett AquaSox also paid their tribute in a X post:

"Sad news coming out of Venezuela, former AquaSox pitcher Yoervis Medina (2010) has passed away at the age of 37. He pitched in the Major Leagues between 2013 and 2015. RIP."

He first played in the big leagues with Seattle back in 2013, stayed three years, then bounced around briefly with the Cubs, Pirates, and Phillies.

Once he left the big leagues, he kept chasing his love for baseball through pro gigs across Europe. His recent death signals a close to a journey noted for grit and the calm way he stayed part of the sport.

