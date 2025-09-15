What is the beef between Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan? History explored as country singer duo almost come to blows in altercation

Gavin Adcock performs during the 2025 Railbird Music Festival at The Infield at Red Mile on June 01, 2025 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Country music stars Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan almost came to blows at the Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma on September 13 when they came face to face with each other before Adcock went on stage.

Adcock and Bryan have been engaged in a feud since July when Adcock criticized Bryan’s attitude towards his fans, referencing an incident with a 14-year-old who failed to get an autograph from Bryan after waiting for the singer-songwriter, according to Billboard.

At the time, Bryan had responded by saying in a now deleted comment that performers should not be taken into account for refusing autographs after playing long shows.

Whiskey Riff noted that the feud flared up after Bryan’s three night performance in New Jersey, where he played at the MetLife Stadium.

The singer attracted criticism on social media when after his second night performing, Bryan did not greet fans who has been waiting for hours for him.

Whiskey Riff reported that Bryan responded to criticism online by saying that he needed rest.

As per E! News, Adcock added to the beef when he took to X to denounce Bryan’s position and wrote,

“If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you. He’s got feeling too and a you’re a “grown man” nearly 30. They’re the only reason you are around.”

Gavin Adcock previously referred to his feud with Zach Bryan on a podcast

During an appearance on the Rolling Stone podcast, Nashville Now, Gavin Adcock addressed his beef with Zach Bryan and spoke about what perturbed him about the incident.

According to Rolling Stone, Adcock referenced one of the comments Bryan wrote while defending himself against criticism, and said,

“It wasn’t about not wanting to sign autographs after a show, it’s like letting a 14-year-old kid rant, without saying, ‘get off my d**k.’ You’re bigger than that.”

Slamming the singer’s attitude and persona, Adcock, as per Rolling Stone, added,

“I think that Zach Bryan puts on a big mask in his day-to-day life and sometimes he can’t help but rip it off and show his true colors. I don’t know if Zach Bryan’s really that great of a person.”

All the same, Adcock confessed that he had never met Bryan, but also added,

“I don’t need him.”

How did Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan get into their altercation at the Born & Raised Festival

On September 13, Gavin Adcock took to Instagram to share a clip of him coming across Zach Bryan at the festival he was scheduled to perform at.

The video carried a title given by Adcock, which railed against Bryan. It read,

“When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown.”

According to The Wrap, in the video, Bryan and Adcock were on opposite ends of a barbed wired fence, and Bryan could be hear saying,

“Hey, do you want to fight like a man? Come open the gate.”

E! News noted that another video of the incident circulating on social media showed that Bryan jumped across the fence and came towards Adcock, but was held back by security.

For now, it remains to be seen what direction the ongoing feud between Adcock and Bryan takes.