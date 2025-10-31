Who was Suzanne Rogers married to? All about family as actress reveals colon cancer diagnosis

Suzanne Rogers (Image via X/@ MIchaelFairman)

Suzanne Rogers recently revealed that she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She shared the diagnosis on an October 30, 2025, interview with TV Insider, stating that she felt something "wasn’t quite right," which prompted her to make a doctor's appointment this summer.

"He [doctor] said, 'I want you to have an MRI and I want you to have a PET scan and I’m going to do a biopsy.'" And the minute he said that I knew that it was something more."

After a series of tests, including colonoscopies (which she had been routinely getting), an MRI, and a PET scan, she was diagnosed with Stage II colorectal cancer.

"He[doctor] said, 'You have cancer and you have to start treatment.' It was all a shock. I mean, I think I was in a shock for several days because I take pretty good care of myself. But he said, 'It’s a good thing you caught it in time,'" Rogers recalled.

Sending love and strength to #Days icon Suzanne Rogers. A legend of #DaysofourLives since 1973 as Maggie, the longest running role on the show, and one of the longest running in American soap operas. Hope she feels the love from all today. ❤️🙏https://t.co/twmdTuGn2i — 𝘼𝙣𝙜𝙞𝙚 (@evangelia69) October 30, 2025

Born on July 9, 1944, in Virginia, USA, Suzanne Rogers was previously married to actor Sam Groom from 1980 until 1982.

According to his IMDB Page, before marrying Rogers, Groom was married to Kathleen Marie Sullivan from 1962 to 1974 and welcomed three children. He and Suzanne did not have children together.

Groom appeared in multiple TV shows and films, including Our Private World (1965), The Edge of Night, Another World, Act One (1963), The Baby Maker (1970), and Time Travelers (1976). In addition, he guest-starred in more than two dozen television series, such as Law & Order, Murder, She Wrote, and The Love Boat, among others.

"I was so tired of seeing doctors": Suzanne Rogers on her cancer treatment

Furthermore, in the aforementioned interview, Suzanne Rogers shared that she began cancer treatment three days after wrapping up filming Days of Our Lives in June.

"It was radiation every day and chemo every day for six weeks and it was tough. It was tough knowing you had to do it five days a week and then you had off Saturday and Sunday. I thoroughly enjoyed my weekends because I didn’t have to go and see a doctor. I was so tired of seeing doctors," she said.

Fortunately for her, the show's summer break began around the same time, when the soap opera took a six-week hiatus.

"I was able to keep it under wraps and then the show took that break, so it wasn’t necessary to get into it all then. It helped me because it gave me even more time to chill and to get myself healthy."

As she had no family in Los Angeles, Suzanne turned to her friend Sunie Ostermann and Linsey Godfrey, her co-star from Days of Our Lives, for support.

"It was scary. When I had to go see a doctor, one of them would go with me because you get to a point where once they say cancer, you don’t hear anything else," the actress admitted.

Linsey, a cancer survivor, often sat with Rogers during her infusions and held her hand throughout the process, which "takes about an hour and a half."

"We would go out to lunch or dinner with Paul Telfer [Xander Kiriakis] and Linsey’s daughter, Aleda. I knew I could count on them, so it was a lovely experience on and off the set. We really feel like a family," Rogers stated.

Furthermore, in the interview, Suzanne Rogers confirmed that she completed treatment on July 31 and is feeling "really good."

"I start back to work next week, so we’ll see how that goes. Now, I’m feeling anxious like I do any time I get scripts because I want to do my very best and you don’t want to hold up anybody. So that’s the only anxiousness I feel. It’s not because of my illness, let’s put it that way."

She continued:

"The biggest thing is that I was tired because that’s not like me. I have a lot of energy all the time, so it really kind of shook me thinking, 'Am I going to get my energy back?' And it seems like it’s coming back. It’s not 100% yet, but I feel better. Today I feel really good, and that’s happening more and more than the other way around, so I’m really happy about that."

Suzanne also revealed that she "didn't lose my hair," explaining it was likely because she was taking the chemo pills.

Stay tuned for more updates.