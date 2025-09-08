What is Roger Hodgson doing now? What we know about the surviving members of Supertramp as cofounder Rick Davies dies

Roger Hodgson perfoms on stage during Festival del Mil.lenni at Palau de la Musica on February 26, 2016 (Image via Getty)

Singer-songwriter Rick Davies recently passed away at the age of 81 due to Multiple Myeloma.

Rick Davies, the cofounder and lead vocalist of the British rock band Supertramp, recently passed away.

On August 8, the band took to its official Facebook account to share the news. Davies died at the age of 81 at his home on Long Island after battling Multiple Myeloma for over 10 years.

"As co-writer, along with partner Roger Hodgson, he was the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history. His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands’ sound," the statement read.

It further emphasized that apart from his stage presence, Rick was also known for his "warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue, with whom he shared over five decades."

"After facing serious health challenges, which kept him unable to continue touring as Supertramp, he enjoyed performing with his hometown buds as Ricky and the Rockets. Rick’s music and legacy continue to inspire many and bears testament to the fact that great songs never die, they live on," the statement concluded.

The keyboardist was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, due to which the band had to cancel its European tour the same year. In a statement, the band stated that Rick had to undergo "aggressive treatment to combat the disease."

According to Supertramp's biography, after his band, The Joint, disbanded in 1969, Rick placed an ad in the British music publication Melody Maker, seeking musicians for a new project. Among those who answered the ad was Roger Hodgson, "a wiry 19-year-old with an angelic tenor and the polished background of English private schools." Together, they would go on to form Supertramp.

The band made their breakthrough with the album Crime of the Century (1974), which contained songs like Dreamer, reportedly composed by Roger when he was 19, and continued producing hit songs until he left the group in 1983.

Per their website, Hodgson and Davies were drifting apart "not in hostility, but in philosophy." Roger then released his first solo album, In the Eye of the Storm, in 1984, followed by Hai, Hai in 1987, and Open the Door in 2001.

The singer continued touring from 2004 to 2017, with additional performances in 2020 and 2021, per Concertful.

Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram post, dated March 21, Roger expressed uncertainty about future performances, stating that "being 75 years young, my creativity is still strong but is directed towards other things currently."

An overview of the original members of Supertramp.

Although Supertramp experienced multiple lineup changes over the years, the classic lineup that defined their biggest hits, with albums like Crime of the Century and Breakfast in America, included Roger Hodgson, Rick Davies, Dougie Thomson (bass), Bob Siebenberg (drums), and John Helliwell (saxophone).

Douglas 'Dougie' Campbell Thomson joined Supertramp in 1972 and remained with the band until 1988. He reportedly introduced saxophonist John Helliwell to the band, who went on to join it in 1973. In an interview with Ring Side Report, John Helliwell, who also served as an MC during the rock band's concerts, stated:

"Dougie Thomson, who was briefly in the Alan Bown Set and had joined Supertramp in 1972, got in touch with me to ask if I would like to come and rehearse with Supertramp. I returned from Germany and had the rehearsal on July 19th, 1973. I just kept going back to rehearse and never left!"

Helliwell later formed a band, The Super Big Tramp Band. Meanwhile, Bob Siebenberg joined Supertramp in 1973. However, in 1986, he moved to Oakhurst from Los Angeles to raise his family and began coaching baseball.

Why did Roger Hodgson leave Supertramp?

According to his official self-titled website, Roger Hodgson left Supertramp to live a "simpler" lifestyle, close to nature and his family.

In an interview with Russell A. Trunk, published in 2014, Roger explained he has always tried to "follow my heart and my instincts in life" and that leaving the rock band was a decision guided by that inner voice. He added that leaving the band was "more important than to continue touring with Supertramp."

"I have always tried to follow my heart and my instincts in life. When I left Supertramp, I was wanting to step away from the music business to just have a simpler lifestyle. That's why in 1983 I chose to move away from the Los Angeles music scene at the peak of Supertramp's success to stay at home and be with my children as they were growing up. I do not regret the decision. I believe that my time away from the music industry is the reason why I am still in my prime creatively," he explained.

Born in Portsmouth, England, Roger Hodgson began writing songs at the age of 12, when he first learned guitar, and went on to explore several instruments, including piano, bass, drums, and cello.