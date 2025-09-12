What happens to Fruzsi at the end of NCIS: Tony and Ziva Episode 4? Explained

A scene from NCIS: Tony and Ziva Episode 4 (Image via YouTube/@Parmount+)

NCIS: Tony and Ziva Episode 4 premiered on Paramount+ on Thursday, September 11, 2025. The spin-off show of the long-running crime procedural series NCIS follows the former Naval Criminal Investigative Service officers Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David raising their daughter Tali across the pond in Paris, France.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from NCIS: Tony and Ziva Episode 4. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Following the events of the three-episode premiere on September 4, 2025, where Tony and Ziva find themselves being pursued by the Interpol, the latest episode sees the couple go on the offensive and lay out a trap for the person who stole money from Interpol and framed them.

To that end, they hijacked the wedding of their friends Boris and Fruzsi, with the latter coming in between the line of fire. However, Tony manages to save her at the nick of time, averting any danger.

The series debuted on September 4, 2025 and has been parsied by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, the series has scores of 88% and 82% from the two respective groups.

All about Fruzsi’s wedding day experience in NCIS: Tony and Ziva Episode 4

Titled “Wedding Crashers,” NCIS: Tony and Ziva Episode 4 opens with the titular couple taking advantage of the wedding of their friends Fruzsi and Boris to lure in a mystery woman, who appears to be working under orders to sabotage them.

The group replaces the guest list with paroled prisoners. However, before the fake wedding takes place, Fruzsi and Boris are married for real in a small private ceremony.

Tragedy strikes during the wedding dance when police bursts in on the scene to arrest Fruzsi. As she gets taken away, Ziva steps in as the fake bride to keep the ball rolling with their trap.

Becoming concerned about Fruzsi, Boris asks the team to check on her again, and that is when the second tragedy strikes.

With no information of Fruzsi at any institution, they realize that she has been abducted by a fake police that has been working alongside their target, Martine.

Tony immediately rushes off in search of Fruzsi and locates her in a nearby building. After a physical confrontation with the kidnapper, he manages to free her and bring her to safety.

In the end, Tony and Ziva takes off, leaving a flustered Fruzsi behind at the venue.

How to watch NCIS: Tony and Ziva?

NCIS: Tony and Ziva is available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+. Viewers can subscribe to the Paramount+ Essential plan with ads for $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, to gain access to the show.

An alternative is the Paramount+ Premium plan, which costs $12.99 a month or $119.99 a year and provides ad-free streaming along with Showtime material and other exclusives.

A seven-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.