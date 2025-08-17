What happened with Courtney Stodden and Chrissy Teigen? Controversy explained as model takes shot at John Legend’s wife

Courtney Stodden accused Chrissy Teigen of cyberbullying them in 2021 (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen has been confirmed as a guest star on With Love, Megan Season 2, but many fans are not thrilled. Courtney Stodden also gave their opinion on the model’s guest appearance, asking internet users not to bully her despite their history. In an Instagram video, they seemingly took a shot at Teigen.

Courtney and Chrissy were in the news a few years back, when the former recounted getting cyberbullied by the latter in a social media clip, in March 2021, according to TMZ. Stodden called out Teigen for making fun of them on X in 2011, when they got married at 16 to Doug Hutchison, 35 years their senior.

Stodden later lambasted Teigen, who was thinking of leaving X due to online hate. They said in a Daily Beast interview:

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

Courtney Stodden spoke about receiving hateful comments and branded celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Joy Behar, and Courtney Love as “playground bullies.” They added:

“People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”

Courtney revealed at the time that neither of the celebs apologized to them for the online bullying and detestable remarks. The revelations caused outrage against Chrissy Teigen in 2021, who apologized to Stodden in a now-deleted X post. She wrote (via Us Weekly):

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Chrissy also shared a lengthy apology in a Medium post after her problematic tweets resurfaced.

Courtney Stodden revealed that Chrissy Teigen ignored their Instagram messages after viewing their Story

In a dedicated Instagram Reel, Stodden addressed the hate Teigen has received for her appearance in With Love, Megan Season 2. They claimed that many have reached out to them for a reaction. Stodden said:

“My response to it is that I do not believe people should be bullying Chrissy.”

They continued:

“Have we learned anything? Two wrongs do not make a right.”

As Stodden spoke in favor of Chrissy, they mentioned addressing the issue in one of their Instagram Stories. Courtney revealed that the Story was viewed by Teigen, whom they texted afterwards. They said:

“So I decided to reach out to Chrissy on DM and tell her that I’m here if she ever wants to talk and I do not believe people should be bullying her and she shouldn’t be listening to anyone who’s bullying her.”

Courtney seemingly took a shot at Chrissy, as they posted a screenshot of the viewer’s list with John Legend's wife on it. They also revealed that Teigen completely ignored their text.

It’s not the first time Courtney has trolled Chrissy, as a few months back, they mocked her for alcohol relapse—the model shared that she started drinking after being sober for two years. Courtney Stodden made fun of her in a now-deleted Instagram post.