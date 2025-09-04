What happened to Michelle Dockery’s fiancé John Dineen? Actress suffered loss before finding love with husband Jasper Waller-Bridge

John Dineen and Michelle Dockery (Imave via X/@TheIrishSun)

Michelle Dockery's fiancé, John Dineen, passed away in December 2015 at the age of 34. Multiple outlets reported that the Irish public relations director died of a rare form of cancer at the Marymount Hospice in Cork, with Michelle by his side.

"The family is very grateful for the support and kindness they have received but would kindly request that they are left to grieve in private," a representative for Dockery told The Daily Mail at the time.

Michelle was introduced to John by her Downton Abbey co-star Allen Leech in 2013.

"I have a wonderful man in my life from Ireland. We were introduced by Allen Leech. That’s all you need to know," Michelle confirmed in a statement.

They eventually got engaged in 2015. However, John later died on December 13, 2015. During his requiem mass in Co Cork, Michelle described John as a man of "great depth and integrity," and called him her "hero."

"Whether in his work or his personal life John was extremely loyal. It was clear that when John was in your corner he was there. I was honored to know John. To love him and be loved by him. He was my friend, my King, my hero, my everything. We celebrate him, we honor him and we will miss him."

Two years after his death, Michelle claimed that she considered herself a "widow," in a 2017 interview with The Guardian.

"Oh, I refer to myself as a widow, yes. We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow."

She continued:

"I never lost hope. No. I’m not exaggerating when I say that John did not complain once, never, not once, and that gave us strength. It’s what keeps you going, that positivity - to never lose that hope for a miracle. I couldn’t have done it any other way. We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow."

Meanwhile, in 2019, she was romantically linked to her current husband, producer, and talent manager Jasper Waller-Bridge.

Michelle Dockery is expecting her first baby

Michelle Dockery confirms she's pregnant with her first child, showing off her bump alongside husband Jasper Waller-Bridge at the premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in London pic.twitter.com/CThZo5RgYI — TooFab (@TooFab) September 4, 2025

According to People Magazine, Michelle Dockery, 43, announced her pregnancy on September 3 at the Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale premiere by subtly posing in her baby bump. She wore a blue satin off-shoulder gown and accessorized it with jeweled earrings and metallic heels.

Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge became engaged in early 2022 and announced the news in January 2022 with a notice in The Times.

"The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex," the notice read.

The couple tied the knot in September 2023 at St. Nicholas' church in Chiswick, West London. Their wedding pictures, shared by multiple news outlets, including The Daily Mail, showed the couple surrounded by confetti and their close ones. Michelle wore a white satin gown while her husband wore a navy blue suit.

It is worth noting that neither Michelle Dockery nor Jasper Waller-Bridge has made any official comments regarding the pregnancy.