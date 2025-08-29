What happened to Madness pop legend Chris Foreman? Details explored as musician reveals shocking health diagnosis

MERTHYR TYDFIL, WALES - AUGUST 19: Chris Foreman of Madness performs at Cyfarthfa Castle on August 19, 2016 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. (Photo by Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)

Chris Foreman, the well-known guitarist from the iconic 80s band Madness, has shared that he is living with incurable cancer. The 69-year-old, who has been with the band for more than 40 years, let out this hard news with a deep message on the band's own Facebook page.

Foreman said that he first noticed troubling symptoms earlier this year, describing intense pain in his upper back and shoulders that led him to seek medical attention in June.

Madness guitarist Chris "Chrissy Boy" Foreman reveals battle with blood cancer

Madness guitarist Chris "Chrissy Boy" Foreman has said that he is fighting myeloma, a kind of blood cancer. The 69-year-old musician told fans that his illness was discovered earlier this summer when he had severe pain in his back and shoulders.

After an MRI scan, doctors saw a tumor in his spine, leading to urgent treatment including radiotherapy and a spinal tap. He also shared that his kidneys were functioning at only '14 per cent.' While Foreman noted the disease can't be cured, he told fans that it is treatable and showed his will to beat it into remission. In his words:

"Earlier this year I had severe pain in my upper back and shoulders. On the 28th of June we played a show in France and it had become unbearable. I had an MRI scan at the end of June and they found a tumour on my spine. On the 4th of July I went to the Royal Sussex and had all sorts of stuff done to me. I had radiotherapy which blasted it and stopped the pain. I actually had a Spinal Tap too - rock n roll! I wasn't in good shape, to say the least. My kidneys were only at 14% function, which has greatly improved since then."

Madness guitarist Chris Foreman hopes to return to the stage next year after treatment

Madness guitarist Chris Foreman has shared an optimistic update about his health, saying he hopes to be back on stage next year. Talking openly, he thanked his family, bandmates, and tour crew for their strong support while he was in treatment. He said:

"Some people have had this for 20 years or more. I have a long way to go before I get back onstage but I aim to be back next year."

He also said that he has changed his way of living, trading alcohol for zero-proof drinks. As one of the founding members of the famed ska-pop group, Foreman remains determined to keep up the band's legacy. They made a big print on late '70s and '80s UK tunes.

In his words:

“The band, my family, my road crew family and my management team have all been very loving and supportive. One of the worst side effects is that I can't drink alcohol but I've mastered a non alcoholic Margarita and those Zero alcohol beers ain't too bad these days."

