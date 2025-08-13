What happened to Fred Berry? Late What’s Happening!! star trends online amid Danielle Spencer’s death

Fred Berry (Image via X/@Dave Sundstrom)

As fans of the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!! mourn the loss of Danielle Spencer, they are also reflecting on the legacy of her co-star, Fred Berry. Known for his iconic role as Rerun Stubbs in the ABC sitcom, Fred reportedly passed away on October 21, 2003, at his home in Los Angeles from natural causes while recovering from a stroke.

Born on March 19, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri, Fred began his acting career with the aforementioned sitcom, which was based on the 1975 movie Cooley High. He joined the show when it premiered in 1976 and continued until its end in 1979. He later returned in 1985 to reprise his role as Rerun in the spin-off series What’s Happening Now!!, though he left the show after the first season because of a "contract dispute," per the Los Angeles Times.

He dropped out of high school "because they wanted me to read books on a fourth-grade reading level" and joined the breakdance group the Lockers in the early 70s before landing the role of Rerun in What’s Happening!!

According to IMDb, the official plot of What’s Happening!! reads:

"A trio of black youths learn about life, love, friendship, credit cards, gambling, and a variety of other things while growing up in an inner city."

Fred Berry struggled with depression and addiction

According to the outlet, in a 1996 interview, Fred Berry revealed that he had started "experimenting with drugs and alcohol" as a teenager. As his career took off, he was able to afford them in greater quantities.

In a statement to the Cincinnati Call and Post, he admitted that he was addicted to drugs and alcohol for 10 years. He also recalled spending millions on partying and that he "tried to commit suicide three times." Berry added that he got "tired" of his addiction and dedicated his life to the "Lord in 1984."

"I also got delivered from the drugs and alcohol," he added.



Meanwhile, in an interview with People Magazine, Fred stated:

"I was a millionaire by the time I was 29, but then the stress of success got to me. The fat jokes got to me, and I got heavily into drugs and alcohol."

However, Fred Berry eventually became a motivational speaker and a Baptist minister in Madison, Alabama, in 1985. He also made an appearance in the film In The Hood (1998), had a cameo in Scrubs (2003), and David Spade's comedy Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.

"I'm still called 'Rerun' and I love it! People ask me to dance every day, no matter where I am - in the grocery store or in the bathroom." he said in a 2002 interview with CNN.

He also worked for the website -- www.hollywoodiscalling.com, which, for a certain fee, connected fans with former celebrities. Speaking about his involvement with the www.hollywoodiscalling.com in an interview with The Washington Post, he stated:

"I’m not doing it for the money. Hearing the excitement in people’s voices -- I think I would pay them if I really had the money."

Fred Berry was married six times, twice to two women, and had three children: DeShannon, Portia, and Freddy.