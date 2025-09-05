What happened to Cameron Douglas? Arrest and controversies explained as Michael Douglas' son makes rare red carpet appearance

Cameron Douglas and Michael Douglas attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones (Image via Getty)

Cameron Douglas was recently spotted at the New York premiere of Looking Through Water. The film, set to release on September 12, 2025, stars Cameron alongside his father, Michael Douglas, as well as David Morse and Walker Scobell.

Born on December 12, 1978, to Diandra Luker and Michael Douglas, Cameron was arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine in 2009, which led to a five-year sentence in April 2010.

According to People Magazine, his sentence was extended for possession while he was in jail. Douglas, who pleaded guilty to smuggling drugs into prison in 2011, was eventually released on August 1, 2016, after eight years.

"I hated the wreckage I saw in my life because of drugs, but I just couldn't stop," Cameron said in an interview with the outlet.

After his release from prison, Kirk Douglas's grandson released his book Long Way Home in 2019, in which he revealed that his struggles with addiction began at the age of 13 and escalated to injecting drugs in his 20s. Speaking about the inspiration behind his book to Variety, Douglas stated:

"I can’t go back and change a lot of my decisions and the pain and the wreckage that some of those decisions have caused. What I did endeavor to do was to take those experiences and turn them into something useful. I also wanted to gain perspective and look back over my life and to try to know myself better. I want to be of help to any family or loved ones who, god forbid, need advice or help in that area and to anybody else."

In the interview, he also explained that his addiction began to take control of his life in his mid-20s, at a time when he "had a burgeoning movie career and a pretty successful DJ career." Although he was "partying hard," he was still able to keep up with work. However, things went downhill for him when he began injecting cocaine, which eventually "chewed my life to pieces in a short period of time."

"I'm certainly not going to try to hide anything from them": Cameron Douglas discusses parenting

After his release from prison, Cameron Douglas welcomed two kids with his long-time girlfriend, yoga instructor Viviane Thibes. They had their daughter, Lua Lizzy Douglas, on December 18, 2017, followed by their son in 2020.

In an interview with People Magazine, published on May 18, 2023, he explained that he wasn't going to hide anything from his kids.

"I'm certainly not going to try to hide anything from them. The idea is to be in a position that I'm feeling good about and making them feel good about. All that stuff is just in the past. Maybe some interesting stories for the campfire one day."

He continued:

"I can't help but be hyperaware of little traits that I see in my kids and maybe where they could end up going one way or another as they get older. I think it's helpful to have that perspective earlier on, so you can nudge them in a direction where they can utilize all their traits positively."

Cameron Douglas appeared in several renowned films, including Mr. Nice Guy (1997), It Runs in the Family (2003), and Loaded (2008).