What does 67 mean in slang? Viral Gen-Z trend explained

Skrilla, who popularized the slang term '67' (Image via Getty)

In the ever-increasing list of slang being used by Gen-Z and Gen Alpha members on social media platforms, the term “67” is generating widespread interest. The slang, which has been all over TikTok and Instagram, is often used alongside double-hand gestures. Despite its widespread popularity among younger internet users, “67” has left certain older netizens baffled as to the meaning of the slang term.

According to a TikTok explainer uploaded by content creator and educator Mr. Lindsay, who often decodes viral terms being used by the younger digitally savvy netizens, “67,” which is mostly said as ‘six seven’ draws its meaning from a number of related social media trends. As per Today, Mr. Lindsay said while explaining the term,

“‘Six seven’ is just a reference to a meme. There’s no real meaning to it. It is a number that is fun to say…with the hand motions, and it just doesn’t mean anything.”

Lil Uzi Vert was warning us about 67… 😳 pic.twitter.com/y9oSyOe4VX — Lol (Uzi Vert) 🌎☄️💕® (@lololokk16) September 7, 2025

How did the viral trend of using 67 begin?

The slang 67 finds its roots in a song, Doot Doot, released by rapper Skrilla this year. Skrilla uses the term while rapping, and says,

“6-7, I just bipped right on the highway”

According to AZ Central, Skrilla’s reference to 67 is most likely considered to be a nod to Chicago’s 67th Street. The term latched onto the Charlotte Hornets’ player, LaMelo Ball. A TikTok video emerged which edited an announcer’s comment on the 6 foot 7 inch tall basketball player to the audio of Skrilla’s song. As per E! News, the announcer made a reference to Ball’s height and said,

“I’m just realizing now that [LaMelo] literally moves like somebody that’s 6’1”, 6’2”, except he’s 6’7”.”

AZ Central noted that the clip, which went viral, was matched to Skrilla’s song at the same time that the announcer says 67. The term gained increasing vitality when netizens began using the track to refer to other numerical coincidences with 67, such as a young student sharing that they got a 67 on a test. The publication also takes into account that a hand gesture, composed of a balancing movement with both hands, keeping palms flat, often accompanies the usage of the term.

According to E! News, WNBA player Paige Bueckers even made a reference to the popular slang during a press conference. While responding to a reporter’s question about the 5 years she spent in the UConn Huskies team, the player, while barely controlling her laughter and signalling to her teammates, said,

“I’ve been here for five years, but it’s felt more like 6-7.”

Her comment was accompanied by the viral hand gesture as well. The vitality achieved by the slang is unprecedented, and Today reports that the terms have been used in 1.1 million related videos on TikTok. The news outlet also cited Mr. Lindsay’s video, in which the educator took note of the fact that netizens and creators are using the slang term in their own content. He said,

“This meme goes viral. Everybody is making edits, everybody is saying ‘six seven,’ all of these content creators are starting to put ‘six seven’ into all of their things…Questions like “How tall are you,” “What time is it,” “What’s that?” all get the response of “six seven…There’s literally no circumstance where a kid might not say, ‘six seven.’”

In another creative usage of the slang, the meme of the “67 kid” became popular when a content creator’s video of an Amateur Athletic Union basketball game was interrupted by a boy making the gesture alongside the term, as per USA Today.