What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk assassin? Comedian accused of spreading “misinformation” as monologue sparks backlash

Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during Carol Burnett's Hand and Footprint in the Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk had left the country shocked, especially after the newest details surfaced regarding the suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, who is accused of murdering Kirk based on his political opinions.

The response to the murder has been controversial over the past few days. Individuals, including late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who spoke about the tragedy in a monologue, are now targets of the fallout and are being blamed for spreading misinformation.

Kimmel offered his thoughts on the national reaction to Kirk's murder at Utah Valley University on September 10 during his late-night program. He condemned conservative pundits and politicians for "spinning" Tyler Robinson's motivations to fit their political narrative.

"We had some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Jimmy Kimmel LIED to his audience by claiming Charlie Kirk’s assassin is MAGA.



I’m tagging @jimmykimmel @JimmyKimmelLive so we can all demand he apologize & tell his audience the truth.



pic.twitter.com/F6INfxac6B — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) September 17, 2025

He then focused on how political figures responded to the assassination, highlighting the White House’s decision to lower flags half staff. Kimmel thanked them for the tribute, but took a jab at President Trump’s public comments in its aftermath by saying that all of Trump’s focus seemed to be on pushing White House construction projects rather than grieving Kirk’s death.

"Yes. He's at the fourth stage of grief. Construction. Demolition. Construction... This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish," Kimmel quipped.

Backlash and accusations of misinformation against Jimmy Kimmel

Although Kimmel's comments were seen as a satirical take, he immediately faced backlash from critics who said he was perpetuating falsehoods about Robinson's background and political leanings.

Prosecutors in Utah have said that Tyler Robinson was politically liberal, had clashed with his conservative father and become increasingly vocal on issues related to L.G.B.T.Q.+ rights.

According to court documents, Robinson also accused Kirk of “spreading hate,” and text messages Robinson sent his roommate reflected a belief that the activist's language led to division.

Prosecutors have just released the "official" text message exchange between Tyler James Robinson and his roommate.



Which part of this feels totally planned and scripted to you? pic.twitter.com/mLlqAvL4ln — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) September 17, 2025

A few conservative pundits claimed that Kimmel made light of these specifics to make it sound like Robinson was right-wing. They accused the comic of intentionally sowing confusion among viewers to deflect blame from the left. On social media, hashtags were started to call Kimmel out for “misinformation,” and some users called on ABC to make a formal clarification.

While the investigation into Tyler Robinson’s actions unfolds, and prosecutors prepare to pursue the death penalty, debates around political rhetoric and responsibility, as well as media framing, are only increasing.