What are the allegations against Kind of Like Spitting? Rock band dropped from fest in wake of Ben Barnett scandal

Kind of Like Spitting, a long-standing indie rock group fronted by Ben Barnett, has been removed from the lineup of Best Friends Forever Fest, following serious allegations against Barnett.

Rila Ogawa, vocalist/guitarist of Las Vegas screamo band Febuary, reported that Barnett groomed her and made several unwanted advances toward her when she was 19.

Ogawa went to social media, specifically Instagram Stories, to share several Google Docs which talked about her experiences, as well as screenshots of conversations she had with Ben Barnett via text.

She noted she reached out to him in the beginning of their relationship as a fan, and, to her surprise, he not only replied to her, he also sent her a demo of his new music.

Eventually, they transitioned their conversations from music focus to personal communication.

Barnett, at the time, was in his 50’s, something that Ogawa noted, stating she was "a third of his age."

Finding out Ben Barnett from Kind of Like Spitting is a creep is absolutely horrific and disheartening as a big fan of his. Reading how he’s a groomer and power abuser throughout made me feel so revolted. My heart goes out to all the victims he’s groomed https://t.co/Y7LTSmUWQ5 — Matthew D (@loveisworry14) September 16, 2025

Ogawa stated that the messages soon had a sexual undertone. The screenshots she provided apparently show Barnett responding to her selfies with comments like, "you know your thirst posting right?"

She alleged he took an additional step by offering to 'proof' her pictures, stating that she may be a cam model, and went on to describe how adult streaming sites work.

In her statement, Ogawa also described that Ben Barnett mentioned a former student from an earlier allegation of grooming.

She said he asked to use their chats for evidence that he was not a predator, which she found concerning.

"I can't even go on social media without seeing my mutuals or people online praise him and his work. He is a narcissist, a predator, and a groomer. The fact that I'm not the first person he's done this to scares me," she added.

Why Rila Ogawa spoke out, Ben Barnett’s response, and festival fallout

Rila Ogawa explained in her statement that she would speak publicly for the first time because she had upcoming festival appearances, including Best Friends Forever Fest and Coachella 2026.

She indicated that she felt unsafe sharing a festival lineup together with Barnett, which is why she wanted to alert others to Barnett.

"It has been getting worse over time, especially getting closer to Best Friends Forever fest. I am scared to be at the same festival as my groomer. I am even more terrified at the thought of young impressionable fans going up to him as I once did without knowing how he really is," Ogawa said in a statement.

Barnett rejected the accusations in a post on Instagram Stories, in which he said they were "false" and "pretty disgusting."

He said he planned to provide a full response soon and that he had only ever provided support for Rila Ogawa and her band.

"Heartbreaking and really brutal. Will adreas [sic] in full shortly. I'm aware of the doc and the insinuation I had alterior [sic] motives is just not true. Actually pretty disgusting. I never did anything but support and help them. Full stop," he wrote on Instagram stories.

Regardless of Barnett's denial, festival organizers wasted no time to react. Best Friends Forever Fest released a statement saying Kind of Like Spitting would no longer play, and a new lineup would be published.

The allegations have tainted Kind of Like Spitting's once triumphant resurgence. Founded in 1996, the band was an indie and emo staple of the late '90s and early '00s, who released a dozen albums before disbanding in 2006.

They have recently announced a new EP, I Do It for My City, scheduled for release in October.

For now, we do not know how the allegations will play out, but the aftermath reflects how quickly alterations in past/present behavior can reshape a band's future, particularly in a moment where festivals and fans are becoming less and less tolerant.