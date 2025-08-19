What did Calvin Harris say? DJ clarifies Miley Cyrus shade following Ocean collab fail

Calvin Harris & Miley Cyrus (Image via Getty)

Calvin Harris, 41, came under the radar after his unexpected social media activity over the weekend.

On August 17, the record producer dropped a snippet of an upcoming release, titled Ocean. According to a report by E! Online, the singer lending her voice to the song is unidentified. The DJ shared the much-talked-about glimpse of the track, with its caption reading:

"I love it."

His Sunday TikTok post prompted gossip online, with netizens speculating a feud between Calvin Harris and Miley Cyrus.

🚨 | Calvin Harris, bored after playing with his wife’s placenta, is now publicly attacking Miley Cyrus for refusing to release their collaboration. He's 41. pic.twitter.com/1A6lmp7IBo — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) August 17, 2025

Though the DJ responded to fans' questions about the alleged rumors on the video-sharing platform, his cryptic answers have only sparked conversations on social media platforms. Harris attempted to clarify the truth by responding to a fan's comment, reading:

"I love Miley"

A look at Calvin Harris reflecting on his alleged feud with Miley Cyrus

Harris's recent post and comments on TikTok have already set the internet talking. He has been making headlines as many imagined his social media activity was an indirect shade at Miley Cyrus.

The We Found Love star collaborated with the Disney alum for a summer jam, Ocean. In May 2024, Harris dropped a sneak peek of the creation on social media platforms. While names were not announced officially, fans had no trouble identifying the singer as Miley Cyrus.

While fanatics anticipated a new track releasing anytime soon, the partnership ceased with no official clarification, igniting a discussion online. Calvin deleted all posts related to the track by July 2024, further kicking off chatter on the internet.

Calvin Harris confirms ‘Ocean’ with Miley Cyrus has been scrapped by liking a TikTok comment.



“guys Miley's team didn't agree with ocean it's over it's done it's scrapped.” pic.twitter.com/N377pGiGF4 — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) July 18, 2024

While neither of the parties confirmed any beef between them, several reports claimed Miley's record label stopped the release. Allegedly, undisclosed contractual or creative reasons were cited to cause the sudden disruption.

Miley Cyrus and Calvin Harris' rumored beef is in the headlines again, after over a year. With the record producer teasing fans with a sneak peek at Ocean, sung by an unknown female singer, fans kept wondering whether things are salty between the two musicians.

Harris addressed the rumors hinting at a clash with the Flowers hitmaker in the comments of the TikTok video. In response to a fan's comment, "I love Miley's version more," the DJ commented,

"Tell her"

A curious user asked,

"What happened to the one with Miley?????"

Reacting to netizens' interest in Cyrus's recorded track, he simply answered with "I do not know" and "My bad." Fans had no option but to speculate about possible drama surrounding Calvin's choice to re-record Ocean with a new singer after reading his vague comments. Since he uploaded the track's glimpse, social media platforms have been buzzing with theories as followers wondered whether creative differences, label issues, or behind-the-scenes tensions prompted the unexpected decision to replace Cyrus on the track.

Calvin Harris shades Miley Cyrus after he announces the release of "Ocean", with an unknown artist.



The song originally featured Miley Cyrus, but her record label blocked its release. pic.twitter.com/s4ukymXivJ — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 17, 2025

Out of curiosity, a TikTok surfer asked in the comment section,

"This was miley's team fault? because the og vibe was amazing."

The Feel So Close artist clarified the gossip being shared in tabloids all around. To set the record straight and present the truth in front of the world, he reacted, penning,

"Nah it was my bad...crossed wires."

While Miley's absence from the song raised several questions and guesses on the internet, many fans have showered love and appreciation for the upcoming release at the same time.

TikTok user @Hassouna wrote in the comment section,

"Although I hate the fact miley isn't on it anymore, can we at least get the original production?? The vibes were immaculate."

Harris responded to the appreciative remark, noting,

"This is wayyy better."

Another netizen remarked,

"We only want Miley luv x"

Calvin simply responded to the user, stating:

"Off you pop then"

Miley Cyrus has not publicly addressed her association with Calvin Harris or the reason behind the project being scrapped. Fans are left guessing about the reasons behind the incomplete collaboration. In several past interviews, the Party in the U.S.A. star has openly shared that she is careful about the company she keeps, choosing to surround herself with a close circle of trusted friends and collaborators.

Last year, she appeared on an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. While chatting with the host about her close circle of people, she explained,

"I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities."

She further added,

"It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room."

