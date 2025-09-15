What did Brian Kilmeade say? Peititon to fire Fox Morning News Host receives more than 600 signatures

Fox anchor Brian Kilmeade speaks during "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Fox News presenter Brian Kilmeade recently came under fire for his remarks on mentally ill and homeless people during a broadcast of Fox & Friends. During September 10’s broadcast of Fox & Friends, Brian Kilmeade was discussing the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on North Carolina public transit with his co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones.

For the killing of Zarutska, a man diagnosed with schizophrenia, who had been arrested 14 times in the past was charged, as per The Guardian. During their segment, the Fox & Friends discussed the murder in relation to the problems posed by homelessness and mental illness, when Kilmeade suddenly called for their killing, as per the publication.

According to Deadline, Kilmeade’s comments followed Jones’ when the TV host said,

“We should have to live in fear while they figure out what is going on right there. Put them in a mental institution. Put them in a jail. You got to figure it out. People having to duck and dive on the trains and the buses, walking through the street, this is one case, but this is happening all across the country.”

Kilmeade made his comments when Jones referred to the issue with the existing programs put in place for the mentally ill and the homeless. Jones added:

“And it is not a money issue. They have given billions of dollars to mental health and the homeless population. A lot of them don’t want to take the programs. A lot of them don’t want to get the help that is necessary. You can’t give them a choice. Either you take the resources that we are going to give you, or you decide that you are going to be locked up in jail. That is the way it has to be now.”

At that instant, Kilmeade, as per Deadline, said,

“Or involuntary lethal injection or something. Just kill them.”

As a Republican, I am disgusted and appalled at Brian Kilmeade of Fox News, who suggested the way to handle homelessness is "involuntary lethal injection or something...just kill them." Co-host Lawrence Jones suggests "put 'em in jail and you guys figure it out."



Fox News,… pic.twitter.com/KYv6lICgUL — Kevin Ryan - Mouth Almighty (@kevinryanmedia) September 13, 2025

Brian Kilmeade’s comments have since then generated widespread outrage

After being circulated online, Brian Kilmeade’s comments on the killing of the mentally ill and the homeless have resulted in backlash against the TV presenter, who has been accused of being insensitive. With netizens calling for Kilmeade to be held accountable for his words, an online petition was launched asking for the Fox News presenter to be fired.

The petition, launched on change.org, has already collected more than 600 signatures. The statement attached to the petition accused the journalist of inciting violence and states:

“Brian Kilmeade, a morning host on Fox News, recently made deeply concerning comments suggesting violence against vulnerable members of our society, including the homeless, mentally ill, and disabled. Such statements not only spread harmful stereotypes but also incite stigma and discrimination, further marginalizing those already struggling with severe challenges.”

The petition also added that Fox News should take accountability with regard to its presenter’s language. It added:

“Pressure must be placed on Fox News to uphold ethical standards and consider the broader societal implications of their hosts' rhetoric…By terminating Brian Kilmeade's contract, Fox News can affirm its commitment to journalistic integrity and the wellbeing of all individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status or health conditions.”

Meanwhile, Kilmeade himself has come out with an apology. According to Associated Press, during September 14’s Fox & Friends broadcast, Kilmeade said:

“I wrongly said they should get lethal injection. I apologize for that extremely callous remark. I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion.”

As per the Associated Press, Fox News hasn’t spoken out about the comments made by Kilmeade.