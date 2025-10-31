What are the allegations against Win Butler? S*xual harassment and affair controversy explained amid Regine Chassagne separation

Win Butler and Régine Chassagne of Arcade Fire perform on stage during the 20th Anniversary of their debut album "Funeral" at the O2 Academy Brixton on July 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Indie rock band Arcade Fire’s frontman Win Butler and the band’s singer songwriter Regine Chassagne are headed for divorce. In the wake of the announcement of the former couple’s separation, Bulter’s old s*xual harassment allegations have resurfaced online.

In 2022, Win Butler was accused of s*xual misconduct by multiple people. At the time, Pitchfork published claims of three women and one person who identifies as gender-fluid, reporting that all of them accused the musician of inappropriate s*xual behavior.

According to Pitchfork, the interactions in question took place between 2016 and 2020, when all of Bulter’s alleged victims were aged between 18 and 23, with the musician himself being between the ages of 36 and 39. All of the alleged victims described themselves as fans of Arcade Fire.

One of the accusers claimed that Butler repeatedly sent her explicit messages despite being asked not to, noted Pitchfork in its 2022 article. Another woman claimed that during her s*xual relationship with Butler, she attempted su*cide after being pained by the “lack of boundaries.”

According to Pitchfork, another Arcade Fire fan accused Butler of demanding explicit photos over messages, and a gender-fluid person claimed that the musician forced himself on them.

In 2022, Win Butler responded to the s*xual harassment allegations and denied them

In his response to the claims of s*xual harassment, Win Butler acknowledged having s*xually charged interactions with each person, but denied that any of them were non-consensual. In a statement, Butler, as per People Magazine, said,

“While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior…I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people - I f***** up.”

In his statement at the time, Butler admitted that his wife at the time, Regine Chassagne was aware of the relationships, as per Pitchfork, he said,

“The majority of these relationships were short lived, and my wife is aware – our marriage has, in the past, been more unconventional than some…I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded s*xual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened.”

Regine Chassagne also spoke up at the time in support of Butler. While defending Butler, she wrote in a statement, according to People Magazine,

“I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together.”

In the aftermath of the allegations, people from Montreal, where the band was formed, expressed their disappointment upon learning that Butler, who was considered an important icon in the music industry in the city, was accused of s*xual misconduct, notes NPR.

Now, Chassagne and Butler have split up after being married for 22 years. A statement posted to the band’s Instagram page stated,

“After a long and loving marriage, Win & Régine have decided to separate. They continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son. Their work in Haiti with KANPE continues and their bond as creative soulmates will endure, as will Arcade Fire. The band send their love and look forward to seeing you all on tour soon.”

While the ex-couple insists that their separation will not affect the band’s music, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Arcade Fire.