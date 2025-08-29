"We can't get rid of her" - Big Brother fans react to Kelley's third Block Buster win

Kelley from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@kelleyjorgensen)

Big Brother season 27 returned with a new episode on August 28, 2025. It saw Kelley winning the BB Block Buster challenge and earning immunity from elimination.

It was the third time that she won safety after being placed on the block.

While Kelley earned immunity, Katherine and Ava headed into the live eviction ceremony, hoping to persuade the cast members to keep them in the house.

Unfortunately, Katherine failed to gather the majority of votes and was eliminated from the CBS show.

Kelley had been on the block five times in seven weeks. However, each time she managed to survive.

Kelley broke records by winning her third Block Buster during Thursday's episode.

She now had more wins than Tucker and Makensy from the previous season.

Big Brother fans on X shared mixed reactions to Kelley's feat. While some applauded her performance, others were dissatisfied as they wanted her out of the show.

Netizens were frustrated because they would now have to see Kelley on their screens for at least another week.

"Kelley won AGAIN. We can’t get rid of her," a fan commented.

Many fans of the CBS show were displeased with the outcome of the Block Buster.

"blockbuster better end this week bc I’m SICK of kelley, the perpetual victim," a user posted.

"People like Keanu and Kelley not being pre-jury boots because of Block Buster. These kinds of players shouldn't be choosing the winners idc. It's a disgrace of a twist and it shouldn't ever be brought back," another wrote.

"kelley so d*mn annoying man. you spend 6 days a weeks tryna destroy your game and your position then win the bb block buster every time. we all hate you," one X user reacted.

Other Big Brother fans congratulated Kelley for breaking records.

"Kelli wins vetos & blockbusters left and right. How is no one seeing her as a threat? She’s the real comp beast of the season," a fan wrote.

"Kelley has won her 3rd blockbuster meaning she has beaten the record for most arena/blockbuster wins previously held by both Makensy and Tucker," another person commented.

"Kelley is a Blockbuster beast. I’m happy she’s staying. She’s one of my favorites this season. Who else is rooting for her. I hope she wins HOH next. She would definitely put up Rachel. But why is she so disliked?" a netizen reacted.

What was the Block Buster challenge in Big Brother season 27, week 7?

For week 7, the three nominees, Ava, Kelley, and Katherine, competed in a challenge called 'Hilltop Heist.'

All three Big Brother houseguests put their best foot forward, hoping to secure the win since the winner of the Block Buster would be able to remove themselves from the risk of being sent home.

To win immunity, they had to roll a red ball down a ramp and into a hole at the bottom of the platform.

The players were also given five game pieces, which they had to arrange on the ramp to guide the ball to the hole.

Kelley completed the task the fastest and earned safety for herself. It eventually led to Katherine's elimination, with seven votes in favor of her eviction.

Although Kelley won the contest, she was not free from netizens' criticism. Big Brother fans slammed her online for trying to feud with Rachel and attempting to plot her elimination.

Now that Kelley had failed to backdoor Rachel, Big Brother viewers hoped that Rachel would become the next Head of Household and nominate Kelley for elimination.

Stay tuned for more updates.