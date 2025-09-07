Was Phillies Karen fired from her job? Viral Cheryl Richardson-Wagner claim explored following ball snatching incident

A fan incident during the Philadelphia Phillies' game versus the Miami Marlins went viral [Representational Image] (Image viaMitchell Leff/Getty Images)

An unidentified woman, dubbed “Phillies Karen,” recently went viral on social media after the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game on Friday, September 5.

Many on the internet claimed to have identified the woman as Cheryl Richardson-Wagner. Furthermore, the rumors of the Phillies Karen getting fired from her job at Hammonton Public Schools also made rounds on social media.

However, the viral claims about the Philadelphia fan, whom many are still calling Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, are false.

After the unfounded social media reports of the Karen’s firing surfaced online, the Hammonton School District stated via Facebook, refuting the claim. The statement reads:

“The woman identified on social media as ‘Phillies Karen’ is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools. Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect.”

The Hammonton School District also gave a humorous spin to the viral rumors and added:

“Anyone who works for our school district, attended as a student or lives in our community would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place, avoiding this entire situation.”

While the school district has distanced itself from the controversy, many social media users are still speculating about the woman’s identity.

The ‘Phillies Karen” remains unidentified, as Cheryl Richardson-Wagner rejects online rumors

One of the viral rumors was the claim about the Philadelphia fan’s identity. A section of internet users seemingly propagated the unfounded rumors of the Phillies Karen being identified as Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, but they were soon rejected.

Richardson-Wagner, who resides in New Jersey’s Moorestown, addressed the viral reports on Facebook. She wrote:

“OK everyone…I’m NOT the crazy Philly Mom”

Cheryl Richardson-Wagner jokingly added:

“But I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast.”

Richardson-Wagner also asserted that she is a Boston Red Sox fan, unlike the Phillies Karen. Cheryl also used the screenshot of her post as her new Facebook profile picture.

While the Moorestown resident denied connection to the Phillies, Karen, the Philadelphia fan, another video emerged.

The Phillies ‘Karen’ was captured on camera getting in another man’s face for heckling her after she demanded the home run ball from a child.



The woman marched over to a man in an Eagles jersey and got in his face before she appeared to flip off the entire section.



Completely… pic.twitter.com/FvL7KGn2Jh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2025

In a clip shared by popular X account, @CollinRugg, the woman was seen engaging in a conflict with someone. By the end of the video, she returns to her seat and seemingly has a heated exchange with another spectator.

As the person behind the camera hurls boos at the Phillies fan, she makes an obscene gesture to display her opposition.

For those unaware, the woman is attending the Friday night game at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

At the game, Phillies’ Harrison Bader hit a home run into the stands, where a person identified as Drew Feltwell gave his son Lincoln the ball, according to WCAU (NBC 10).

As the father-son duo were seemingly happy, a dispute over the ball erupted after another fan approached them.

According to the viral videos, the woman shouted at Drew, who grabbed the ball from Lincoln and gave it away to end the conflict.

Feltwell later told NBC 10 that it was his son’s upcoming birthday:

“We’re just trying to make this week about him.”

Talking about giving his son a home run ball, he further said:

"I felt like super dad putting that ball in his glove and giving him a hug.”

Drew Feltwell claimed that he was in disbelief, referring to the actions of the woman approaching them.

He further talked about setting an example for his son about de-escalating a situation, remarking on why he handed over the ball.

He further shared that a representative for the Phillies invited him and his family to meet the players. Eventually, Lincoln got a goodie bag and a signed bat from Harrison Bader.

During his conversation with NBC 10, Drew described the Phillies star as a “class act,” revealing that he spoke with his son and took photos with everyone.