"Very happy to see her go" - Big Brother 27 fans react to Katherine's eviction

Katherine from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@katherinewoodman)

Big Brother season 27 aired a new episode on Thursday, August 28, 2025. It saw Katherine's elimination from the competitive reality series, a week after her showmance, Rylie, was evicted from the house.

Head of Household Vince had put her on the block alongside Ava and Kelley.

Kelley was the first person to remove herself from the risk of being sent home by winning the BB Block Buster.

That left Ava and Katherine in danger of elimination.

Before the houseguests cast their votes, both nominees pleaded their cases, trying to convince their castmates to keep them in the competition.

However, Katherine failed to persuade the majority. As a result, she was eliminated from Big Brother with seven votes in favor of her eviction.

Big Brother season 27 fans took to X to share their thoughts on Katherine's journey coming to an end.

While some said that her exit left no impact on the existing players, others were pleased to see her go.

"I actually liked Katherine as an energy in this house-- I thought she was going to be a wallflower that just slid by into the end... but she had a mouth on her. She had more of a backbone than I think she got to show. But, I'm very happy to see her go. Also, good luck, girl. :/" one netizen commented.

Many Big Brother fans believed Katherine's gameplay was insignificant and that it would not have an effect on the other houseguests.

"Katherine leaving unanimously while Rylie had a really close vote. She really didn’t develop much of a game outside of him…" a user posted.

"It’s crazy how there will be no impact on the game because of this Katherine really did NOTHING," another reacted.

"We did all this cheering bc Katherine got separated from Rylie and here she is going to meet him again," a fan wrote.

Other viewers of Big Brother were satisfied with the eviction outcome.

"rylie and katherine getting evicted back to back is sooooo satisfying to me," an X user posted.

"BYEEEE KATHERINE HAVE FUN B**CHING ABOUT RACHEL FROM YOUR HOUSE," another fan wrote.

"katherine saying theres not enough time to prioritize 9 women in the house just to be the very next one evicted," one netizen commented.

"I'm so excited to see him" - Big Brother week 7 evictee Katherine on reuniting with Rylie

At the start of the week, Katherine was not on the block.

After Vince became the Head of Household, he nominated Ava, Kelley, and Mickey for the coming eviction.

However, things took a drastic turn after Mickey won the Power of Veto and removed herself from danger.

Vince then put Katherine in as Mickey's replacement. His decision not to target Rachel upset many, especially Keanu, Kelley, and Lauren.

They believed Vince was afraid of Rachel and feared going against her.

In the meantime, Rachel realized what the other side of the house thought about her. Consequently, she formed an alliance with Morgan, Mickey, and Ashley to target Katherine.

Shortly after, the three nominees participated in the BB Block Buster challenge.

Kelley won the game and earned immunity, leaving Katherine and Ava at risk of eviction.

During her last campaign, Katherine warned the Big Brother houseguests, saying:

"If any of y'all are on the block next to Ava, you are probably going to be in the same position. Next time she is on the block, she is more than likely staying again."

But her words failed to convince the rest. Mickey, Keanu, Kelley, Will, Rachel, Ashley, and Morgan voted to eliminate her, and that marked the end of her journey on the CBS show.

In her exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, Katherine spoke about her showmance with Rylie, stating that her feelings for him were real and that she "really, really" liked him.

"I'm so excited to see him," she added.

She also mentioned that Vince made a grave error by keeping Rachel in the competition.

However, at the same time, she was shocked to learn that he was part of the five-person alliance called the Judges.

Stay tuned for more updates.