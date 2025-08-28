The Hangover star Floyd Levine passes away at 93

The passing of The Hangover star Floyd Levine sparks heartfelt tributes from family, fans, and fellow entertainers.

At the age of 93, veteran actor Floyd Levine passed away. He had a subtle but lasting impression on decades of television and movies. According to his relatives, he died quietly on August 24, 2025, surrounded by those he loved. In a poignant Instagram tribute, Tracy Robbins, Levine's daughter-in-law, broke the news, remembering his legendary martini wish, love of old movies, and warm humor. Although Levine's most well-known role was that of the tailor in The Hangover, his career was much more extensive and spanned over 50 years.

From Murder, She Wrote and Baywatch to Dog Day Afternoon and Good Burger, he found small but memorable roles in an astonishing number of projects. In her post, Robbins lovingly described him as “the best father-in-law, grandpa, and all-around jokester” who “loved Frank Sinatra, classic films, and making everyone laugh”.

‘The Hangover’ actor Floyd Levine passes away peacefully at 93

His role in The Hangover as the tailor who helps the protagonists was brief but sweet and emblematic of his larger career: a collection of supporting parts infused with personality and presence. Levine’s credits include bit parts in film classics such as Death Wish (1974), Dog Day Afternoon (1975), and Airplane II: The Sequel, and later in crowd-pleasers like Norbit and Good Burger.

On television, Levine remained a fixture as he guest-starred in series including Kojak, Starsky & Hutch, Hill Street Blues, NBA’s Melrose Place, Baywatch, Cagney & Lacey, and Murder, She Wrote. His legacy extended into his family: his son, Brian Robbins, later became CEO of Paramount Pictures.

Floyd told Brian that if he wanted to make it as an actor in Hollywood, he should take his mother's maiden name, Robbins. This worked, and the two appeared together on Archie Bunker's Place in the early 1980s. They later worked together on Head of the Class, where Floyd played the teacher and Brian was the student.

The outpouring of tributes began immediately. In addition to Robbins’s remarks, Kris Jenner added a heartfelt social media message:

“We are sending prayers for the family and lots of love”.

Levine's career may not have included headline roles, but his consistent presence brought life to each scene he was in.