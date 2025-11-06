Who was Tika the Iggy’s owner? Details explored as beloved celebrity dog passes away

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Thomas Shapiro and Tika the Iggy visit The Empire State Building on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Tika the Iggy, the trendy Italian greyhound loved by millions worldwide, has passed away. Her owners, Thomas Shapiro and his husband Louis, shared the heartbreaking news in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Shapiro is a Montreal-based web developer. He and his husband have welcomed a baby boy, Harry.

The dog, known for her bold sense of style and vibrant spirit, died after experiencing complications from surgery to take out two tumors on her liver.

“Tika, I really thought you were going to live forever. I thought we had more time, but there are things we cannot control. Our hearts are shattered,” Shapiro wrote.

“We wish you were still here. You were supposed to prance through your golden years. We just hope you know how deeply you were loved, Tika,” he added.

Tika’s final moments were spent surrounded by love and comfort.

“We feel numb and lost that you are gone, but we are so grateful you were surrounded by your family during your last moments,” her owner said.

Their tribute ended with a heartfelt message to their beloved pet:

Tika the Iggy’s legacy in fashion and representation

Tika became a sensation in the dog fashion scene thanks to her Instagram posts. She showed off bright and custom-made outfits that grabbed attention across the globe. But she wasn't just about cute pictures. Tika made her mark as an actual fashion influencer, even strutting her stuff at big runway shows in cities like Milan, Paris, and New York. Vogue once called her a “new fashion it girl,” making her one of the most iconic dogs in the world of style.

Her fame opened doors to TV shows, including an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Her personality and grace left a big impression on viewers. But it wasn’t just her style that struck a chord. Tika’s life alongside her two dads brought attention to different family types and helped promote inclusiveness in the worldwide pet community.

Tika’s death feels like the close of a chapter for her fans and many others who saw her as more than just a social media star. Her story, full of creativity, love, and representation, will keep inspiring the countless people who followed her rise from Montreal to global stardom.