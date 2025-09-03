"This is my version of Taylor & Travis" - Internet reacts as podcaster and Call Her Daddy co-founder Sofia Franklyn announces engagement to her mystery man

Sofia Franklyn attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Host of Sofia with an F podcast, Sofia Franklyn took to Instagram to announce her engagement. Franklyn, who co-founded the popular podcast Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper in 2018, posted photographs from a cozy vacation with her unidentified boyfriend, who popped the question on a balcony while enjoying the views.

Franklyn showed off her round-cut diamond with a gold band engagement ring in the pictures, as per E! News. Netizens and fans of Franklyn’s podcast are reacting to the news of her engagement with a lot of excitement. Franklyn revealed in a screenshot of a text message that she got engaged the same day as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but chose to reveal the news to her followers only recently.

The podcaster’s fans picked up on the comparison and thronged the comments section of Franklyn’s post to write that Swift’s fans’ excitement at the pop star’s engagement rivalled their own exhilaration at Franklyn’s engagement.

A fan succinctly wrote,

“This is my version of Taylor & Travis”

Another fan of Franklyn commented on the way that Franklyn announced her relationship, and wrote,

“The ultimate hard launch”

A fan’s confession that she was unable to share her excitement at Franklyn’s engagement with those around her got hundreds of likes as she wrote,

“I have no one to talk about this”

A netizen contributed to another interpretation of the title of Franklyn’s podcast, and excitedly commented,

“SOFIA WITH AN F AND THE F IS FOR FIANCÉ!!!!!!!”

It is clear that fans loved the wordplay with the title of Franklyn’s podcast. Another netizen remarked,

“Omgggggg Sofia with an F more like Sofia with a rock on her mf finger omg omg congratulations”

A fan of Franklyn from the very beginning of her podcasting journey reflected on the fact that she felt like her friend had got engaged, and wrote,

“you don’t know how happy this makes me my close personal friend Sofia since 2018 is ENGAGED”

Sofia Franklyn once went viral for claiming that she expects to know a man’s bank account number on a first date

Back in 2023, Sofia Franklyn went viral for her comments on how she approaches relationships and dating, and admitted that she considers a man’s financial details as an important factor while starting a new relationship. As per Daily Mail, Franklyn confessed to Leo Skepi during a podcast episode and said,

“I've asked the last three dudes I've dated for their bank account info on the first date…I think, you know, I have a job, I'm very successful. So I think I have every f***ing right to be like, ‘Hi, are we on the same level or am I wasting my time?’”

At the time, Franklyn, according to Daily Mail, emphasized that she is concerned about her prospective partner’s financial situation because she has started to show a seriousness about her relationships. She added,

“I'm 30 - I'm not really trying to just date and f**k around.”

A year later, Franklyn addressed her viral comments during a conversation with People Magazine, and while saying that she stand by her words, remarked,

“I do want to give it a little bit of context. I don't see anything wrong with it. I will say, I ask it in a certain tone - I'm laughing. So if they are like, ‘You're obviously joking,’ then I'll be laughing, ‘No, I'm not,’ so that I don't 100 percent freak them out, but it will open conversation. I'll be like, ‘Well, why not? What are you hiding?’”

Now, Sofia Franklyn seems to have found her love. But she is still keeping her husband-to-be’s identity under wraps.