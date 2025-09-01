"There's a freedom of self here" - Robin Wright calls the US a 'shit show' after moving to England

Robin Wright attends the Closing Ceremony during the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 17, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco (Image via Getty)

House of Cards actress Robin Wright is making her love for England known. The actress, who has been living and working in the country for a few years now, spoke to The Sunday Times about why she finds her life in England better than her life in the US. She said:

“I love being in this country. There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They’re living. They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed.”

It was also evident that Wright does not miss the US. Of leaving her native country behind, she told the publication,

“America is a shitshow.”

As per The Sunday Times, Wright has been living in various rented homes in the region of Chilterns with her stepsister. Wright, who also has a home in Los Angeles, admitted that she preferred the Chilterns over her oceanside house in LA. The Forrest Gump actress noted,

“Everyone’s building a huge house and I’m just done with all that - I love the quiet. And I’ve met my person. Finally.”

Robin Wright has also found the love of her life in England after her move

The 59-year-old actress, who has been married thrice previously, found love after her move to England. Wright, who is in a relationship with Henry Smith, met him at a pub when she asked a patron if she could feed their dog, according to People Magazine. The publication noted that it turned out that the dog belonged to Smith, who came over. Remarking on the encounter, the actress said:

“He goes, 'Who the fuck are you?' And I said, 'Who the fuck are you?' And that was it.”

According to The Sunday Times, Wright now envisions a life for herself in England. She has adopted another puppy with Smith, and the couple wishes to move to the English seaside with their dogs.

Despite her love and appreciation for the culture of England over that of the US, Wright has a grievance with a particular British habit. She remarked to The Sunday Times about the British preoccupation with class, and said:

“It’s very evident when you’re in a room and you feel the judgment or the praise of someone who’s more elevated. I’m trying to figure it out. Why are you guys so obsessed with who went to this boarding school or this university? Who gives a shit?”

Robin Wright’s upcoming Amazon Prime series, The Girlfriend, which also features Olivia Cooke, was shot in England. Wright plays a concerned mother named Laura, and Cooke plays her son’s new girlfriend, Cherry in the series. According to The Guardian, the actress spoke to the publication about the series from somewhere in the countryside, saying:

“This is a triangular love story. In a different world, Laura and Cherry would have been best friends, because they’re so alike. Their love for this one young man is from two different fields. A mother that’s possessive and overprotective – is she just being paranoid about this girlfriend, or is the girlfriend not to be trusted?”

Amid Wright’s other upcoming projects are a film, named Bingo, which is all about love and connection, the actress told The Guardian.