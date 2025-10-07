“The big 3 is back”: Fans react as Pooh Shiesty celebrates with Memphis artists K Carbon and CEO Big 30 after prison release

Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia (Image via Getty)

Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., also known as Pooh Shiesty, is celebrating his early release from prison with Memphis artists K Carbon and CEO Big 30. The rapper is reportedly back after serving approximately three years of a five-year prison sentence.

The moment was shared by K Carbon in an Instagram post dated October 7, where the three are seen sitting on a car bonnet with stacks of cash.

"IT DONT GET NO BIGGER THEN DS 🐍 #WelcomeHomeShiesty," the singer captioned the post.

The post sparked excitement among fans, with one X user writing:

"The Big 3 is back."

The Big 3 is back — ★IIIBIGZ (@BigzGetsPaid) October 7, 2025

"Feel like 2020 again 😂💯" another user wrote.

Feel like 2020 again 😂💯 — welcome to my spam (@LulTwin) October 7, 2025

"Now that’s real family love right there that’s what’s up kcarbon always been a fan," another user commented.

"So happy yall back around each other yall both steady screaming each other names in every song I love that for yall," another user remarked.

Although the U.S. Bureau of Prisons has not officially confirmed Shiesty's release, multiple videos show him claiming to have been released from prison. One video shows him wearing a black t-shirt, a balaclava, and adorned with jewelry. In the clip, he makes a finger gun gesture, sparking a wave of reactions from internet users.

"Throwin up finger guns before he’s out the door 😭 bro goin right back," one user wrote. "

"Bro served his time just to come out speed-running his old habits 💀 Shiesty mask already on😂" said another user.

"You get out of Jail and the first thing you do is a finger gun? Put him back in officer!" another user remarked.

Why was Pooh Shiesty in prison?

In 2022, Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years and three months in jail for his role in an October 2020 shooting at a Florida hotel, when he and his co-conspirators arrived at a meeting to acquire marijuana, codeine, and sneakers.

"During this meeting, members of Williams' group brandished firearms and assaulted two victims. Following the assault, the group departed the scene with the victims' marijuana, codeine, and sneakers," said the Department of Justice's U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida in January 2022.

He faced multiple charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, battery, and criminal theft.

"The federal sentencing guidelines placed him at a high end of 107 months, the government agreed to not seek more than 97 months. [and] we argued that the guidelines weren't appropriately applied and requested 63 months. The judge agreed after a 2-hour hearing in the matter. We are pleased that he took all the evidence and argument into consideration and look forward to Lontrell having a successful career in the future," Pooh Shiesty's lawyer Bradford Cohen said in a statement to People Magazine at the time.

In January 2022, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking, which led to the dismissal of three additional charges.

According to the outlet, as part of the plea deal, the rapper admitted involvement in three violent crimes, one of which he was sentenced for. The other two include one where he was in a car when another occupant opened fire at a gas station. Meanwhile another case involved Pooh allegedly "assaulting" a security guard at a strip club in Florida.

Stay tuned for more updates.