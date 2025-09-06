"That was fun" - Samara Weaving reveals she got 'locked in the boot of a car' while filming her latest project

Samara Weaving visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2024 on March 09, 2024 in Austin, Texas (Image via Getty)

American actress Samara Weaving recently shared that she was accidentally locked in a car trunk while filming her upcoming film Carolina Caroline.

Samara shared the incident in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly during the Toronto International Film Festival.

"I don't know if this is in our characters, but I got locked in the boot of a car. That was fun," the actress said.

Her co-star Kyle Gallner added that no one could find the keys, which caused panic on the set.

"No one could find the keys. And so everybody's freaking out trying to figure out how to get her out of the trunk."

She further explained that it was hot as they were filming in Kentucky during the summer.

"I was in there for maybe 15 minutes, laughing so much, but many people were freaking out. You were like, 'Get in the trunk,' and I'm like, 'Okay, yeah, no problem.' And then we slam it [closed] and then ... " Samara said.

Gallner added:

"We yell, 'Cut!' and we're like, 'Let's get her out!'"

He further shared that the keys were placed "somewhere weird, just on the wheel where you would think to look," and that they eventually got her out of the car within 15 minutes.

"Go to bed angry. It's fine," - Samara Weaving discusses her marriage

In an interview with People Magazine, Samara Weaving and her husband Jimmy Warden opened up about how they keep their relationship strong.

Samara explained that they make a conscious effort not to go more than two and a half or three weeks without seeing each other when they are away filming, and admitted that when they are apart for too long, things "start getting strained" between them.

Her husband added that they "do daily jokes too" by sending each other voice notes filled with jokes, and admitted that they sometimes go to bed angry instead of resolving issues right away.

"We go to bed annoyed, and then we wake up and we're like, 'Why were we annoyed?' A lot of people talk it out until it's 2 a.m. and we're just like, 'No, let's just go to bed,' " Warden said.

Weaving agreed, stating:

"Go to bed angry. It's fine."

The couple's latest collaboration is a horror-comedy film, Borderline, directed by Waden, featuring Samara alongside Ray Nicholson and Alba Baptista. Set in 1990s Los Angeles, the story follows a pop superstar whose house gets invaded by her obsessive fan.

In a separate interview with the outlet, published on March 14, Jimmy opened up about directing her wife's kissing scenes with her co-star.

"I put all of her into all of these scenes when they were conceived. So even kissing Ray Nicholson, I was like, 'Oh yeah, my wife's doing this. I should make sure that she kisses Ray for 10 seconds on screen.' "

Jimmy Warden continued:

"There's a separation completely. I guess that's what they call acting, where I just can suspend reality when she's on screen, completely."

The couple met on the set of Samara Weaving's 2017 hit film The Babysitter and later married in 2019.