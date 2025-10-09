Who is Hugh Grant’s wife? Family details explored as Taylor Swift details Travis Kelce’s massive misunderstanding

Hugh Grant’s Wife and Taylor Swift’s Funny Revelation About Travis Kelce’s Mix-Up (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

During a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Taylor Swift shared a humorous behind-the-scenes story involving her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, and British actor Hugh Grant. The anecdote dates back to the Eras Tour in London, where Kelce accidentally mistook Grant’s wife for acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig. The mix-up quickly became a topic of amusement among fans, shedding new light on the friendly interactions that take place in celebrity circles during major music events.

.@taylorswift13 recounts Travis Kelce's unforgettable first meeting with Greta Gerwig and the mix-up that followed 😅 pic.twitter.com/DVUKaNpJmh — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) October 9, 2025

Who is Hugh Grant’s wife?

In 2018, Hugh Grant, known as a charming actor in such films as Notting Hill and Love Actually, married a Swedish TV producer and businesswoman, Anna Eberstein.

Eberstein was born in Sweden, and she attended Uppsala University, where she earned a master's degree in economics.

Eberstein resides in London with Grant and their three children, and they have a low-profile family life. Although Grant is known worldwide due to his activities in the film industry, Eberstein avoids the limelight.

Instead, she concentrates on her family and operating her business. Though they do not have any professional relationship, the couple has been attending social events with the society admiring their real-life relationship.

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s hilarious case of mistaken identity

Taylor Swift described a funny moment during her London Eras Tour in June 2024. In the VIP tent, her fiancé, Travis Kelce, met Hugh Grant and his wife. Swift explained that Kelce confused Anna Eberstein with filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

He even praised her for the success of Barbie and mentioned the “I’m just Ken” line while they chatted.

Kelce told Swift later that Grant and "Gerwig" looked close and seemed to have their own inside jokes. This made him think they might be collaborating on a project. Much later, Kelce realized he had made a mistake.

During an interview, Swift laughed off the mix-up and joked, calling it "the tea of the night."

After the concert, Grant wrote on social media about how much he liked Swift’s performance. He praised her team, writing:

"Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots)."

“Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet,” he continued.