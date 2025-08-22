Why was Southwind Foods Shrimp recalled? Reasons explained

Southwind Foods Issues Frozen Shrimp Recall Over Safety Concerns (Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images)

Southwind Foods, LLC, based in Carson, California, has announced a voluntary recall of several frozen shrimp products following concerns raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This recall covers both raw and cooked shrimp sold under various brand names such as Sand Bar, Arctic Shores, Best Yet, Great American, and First Street.

The recall affects shrimp sent out from July 17 to August 8 across nine states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The FDA reports these products may have faced situations leading to possible contamination with Cesium-137, which is a radioactive isotope. The FDA said BMS Foods in Indonesia packaged the shrimp that were recalled. The agency determined shrimp from this facility could have been processed, stored, or managed in ways that risk Cesium-137 contamination.

As a result, the FDA has restricted imports from BMS Foods until the company addresses the issues that led to the violation of the Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act.

FDA continues monitoring recalled shrimp products and urges consumer caution

This recall comes after a previous one involving frozen shrimp sold at Walmart under the Great Value label, also tied to BMS Foods. Both recalls revolve around concerns about shrimp that might have been stored in conditions where contamination could happen.

The FDA has said no testing has shown Cesium-137 in the U.S. food supply. Southwind Foods, in its statement, noted that no illnesses or bad health issues have been reported due to the recalled shrimp.

The FDA announced it will continue collaborating with industry groups to track shrimp items connected to BMS Foods. It will also take extra steps, if necessary, to protect people's safety. Cesium-137, a radioactive form of cesium, can damage health when found in high levels.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency explains that exposure from the outside can result in burns, radiation illness, or even death in extreme situations.

Consumers who purchased the affected products are advised to check recall notices for specific package details and to follow instructions provided by the company and the FDA regarding disposal or return.