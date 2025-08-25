Snack Time Upgrade: Pringles rolls out six exciting new flavors

PRODUCTION - 18 July 2025: Pringles. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

It's snack time again! With kids going back to school, tailgate meets, and football matches to watch, snacking is a big "YES" now. This fall, Pringles is making the boldest move yet; they're bringing out six new flavors in their usual range and Pringles Mingles. After their Ghost Pepper Ranch release, they're upping the game more with smoky, cheesy, and even sweet options. These new snacks are set to make snack time a lot more fun.

Pringles unveils new holiday flavors, from sweet cinnamon to smoky cheddar

Pringles is making waves this holiday with a major flavor shake-up. Nearly ten years after the limited-edition Sugar Cookie Pringles came out in 2016, the brand is now trying out new sweet flavors. They're starting the Pringles Mingles line. Headlining the new collection is the Cinnamon & Sugar puffed crisp, a warm, sweet treat crafted specifically for the holiday season.

But there's more - Pringles is also rolling out a Jalapeño & Queso flavor, mixing rich, cheesy queso with a fiery spice, aimed to be a hit for game-day munching. Adding even more variety, the brand shows a full set of Smoky tastes, like Smoky Bacon, Smoky Mesquite BBQ, and Smoky Cheddar, next to a new Sharp White Cheddar. This gives fans plenty of reasons to rethink their chip lineup this season.

Smoky Bacon delivers rich hickory smoke paired with tasty bacon hints, and Smoky Mesquite BBQ brings a tangy, sweet barbecue taste with just a touch of grilled flavor. Pringles is set to grow its range this fall with six new flavors. Among them, Smoky Cheddar brings the deep smoke of applewood with sharp Cheddar cheese. For those who love strong cheese, Sharp White Cheddar has the rich, slightly nutty taste of aged white Cheddar in each crunchy bite.

These new snacks, out in stores all over the country in September, make sure that no matter if you like smoky, sweet, or cheesy tastes, Pringles has a treat to fit every flavor liking this season.

