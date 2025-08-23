"Pure speculation" - Christine Baranski reacts to rumors of dating her co-star King Princess

Christine Baranski has shared the screen with King Princess in Nine Perfect Strangers (Image via Getty)

Christine Baranski and King Princess have been trending ever since they appeared together on August 18, 2025, at the Winter Garden Theatre for the re-opening of Mamma Mia! Notably, the duo was spotted holding hands, leading to speculations of a new relationship, as per People magazine.

However, a representative for Christine has now responded to the reports while speaking to Page Six on Friday, August 22. The representative confirmed that it was a “pure speculation” and continued:



“Christine and King Princess are strictly friends and nothing more. They have never been in a relationship, nor are they now.”









Page Six stated that Baranski appeared during the event in a silver outfit and King Princess was seen in a button-down blouse, adding black trousers to complete the look. While King’s representative has not addressed anything about the speculations, she shared two photos posing with Christine on August 22, 2025, and wrote:



“#loveislove.”



Christine Baranski and King Princess have known each other since the time they worked on the show Nine Perfect Strangers last year. According to People magazine, the duo has appeared together at other events, including the opening night of The Picture of Dorian Gray, earlier this year.

While Baranski has married once, King Princess has not tied the knot and has instead been in a relationship with some popular faces, such as Amandla Stenberg and Quinn Whitney Wilson.

Christine Baranski and King Princess spoke up about their friendship in an interview

As mentioned, the duo have been close friends for some time, specifically after sharing the screen on Nine Perfect Strangers. Back in May this year, Christine told Interview magazine that their characters in the show are “resistant” and different.

However, Baranski also mentioned that the characters share the same thing, which is a “great sense of humor”, and continued:



“It’s a pity we didn’t have a drinking scene together, because I was always asking for champagne and you were always game to just leave the room, go outside, and have a smoke.”



King Princess also mentioned that she and Christine Baranski managed to develop a connection in some manner. The singer and songwriter added that the connection did not need a voice to convey that something was happening. Baranski also agreed to the same.

Christine said that certain scenes have been her favorite where the character of King Princess doesn’t need to talk to anyone. While Baranski said that they want to be friends forever, she also opened up about the particular day when she and King Princess went to hang out together.



“We actually got dressed up and finally had dinner. I remember we went to this chic, French-y watering hole. We sat at the bar, ordered our martinis, and suddenly we’re talking about our grandmothers who deeply affected and influenced our lives. I think that’s where we profoundly bonded”, Baranski stated.



Christine has been a popular face in the entertainment industry since the ‘70s, playing important roles on shows like The Big Bang Theory, The Good Fight, The Gilded Age, and more. On the other hand, King Princess has three albums in her credits, and her latest project, Girl Violence, is scheduled to arrive on September 12, 2025.